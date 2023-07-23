Normally, in grim stories involving people losing hands or digits, there is a gruesome or grotesque story that goes along with it.

For this handyman from Houston, his harrowing tale began with just a single flea bite from June.

Michael Kohlhof, 35, was visiting his mother in San Antonio when he thought he was coming down with COVID-19 or the flu, according to KENS-TV.

After Kohlhof’s feet went numb, he finally went to the ER on June 19, and by the end of day, he was admitted to the ICU with septic shock.

The following day, Kohlhof was then placed on a ventilator, 24-hour dialysis, and a series of antibiotics, his mother, J’Leene Hardaway, wrote on his GoFundMe.

“I was told to call immediate family to come from all parts of the country to say their goodbyes,” Hardaway said.

“As each of his close friends and family members arrived, we prayed with ALL our might. God has His plans, and He knew Michael has much more life to live.”

Miraculously, Kohlhof was taken off of the ventilator on July 1; however, he had to have his hands amputated on July 10 due to the infection.

KENS reported Kohlhof “lost his toes and the top half of his feet” on Thursday.

Kohlhof’s brother, Greg, said doctors ultimately diagnosed him with typhus, which is caused by fleas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the disease can occur “in tropical and subtropical climates around the world including areas of the United States (southern California, Hawaii, and Texas)” and is extremely rare.

There is no known vaccine to prevent it.

As Kohlhof does not have health insurance, the family is asking for donations. As of Sunday afternoon, they have raised over $74,000 of the $300,000 goal.

“Michael is incredibly smart and comical; spreading happiness to everyone he encounters,” Hardaway said regarding her son.

“With an insatiable curiosity about the world, he eagerly seeks knowledge and is always brimming with questions.”

She added, “Michael has strength and will be undergoing an excruciating amount of surgeries, therapies and rehabilitation, mostly to restore activities of daily living.”

