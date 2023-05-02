People Now 'Choosing' to Identify as Handicapped - Some Even Want Limbs Amputated

Modern leftism never seeks to amaze. Just when you think that the left has gone as crazy as it can go, it always finds a way to become crazier.

By now, we are all familiar with the leftist fad of transgenderism, which contends that a man can become a woman and vice versa through a perverse medical procedure that involves mutilating their body.

But the left has taken the trans craze to a whole new level, which is every bit as disturbing.

According to Fox News, there is a new fad called “transableism,” in which perfectly healthy people are “choosing” to identify as handicapped, in order to apparently feel more at home in their bodies.

Originally, this was known as “Body Integrity Identity Disorder” (BIID), but has been renamed transableism as some believe it was done to identify with the wider trans issue and to benefit from the political activism in favor of “trans rights.”

However, there is more to this than people simply “identifying” as handicapped, as many have decided to turn their fantasy into reality by amputating limbs and other body parts in order to become disabled.

Some people have asked doctors to amputate them or cut their spinal cords in order to become paralyzed. In one particularly shocking case, a woman in North Carolina identified as blind and took steps to actually destroy her eyesight.

Clearly, this is an absolutely insane trend that is every bit as disturbing and dangerous as transgenderism.

First, there is the fact that doctors have all taken an oath to never do any harm whatsoever to their patients. Doctors disfiguring their patients’ bodies in the name of a perverse fad is in direct violation of that oath.

“The Oath of Hippocrates adjures physicians to do no harm,” Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons told Fox News, “Mutilating the body is an objective harm even if makes the patient subjectively feel better.”

It also needs to be pointed out that this is just insulting to people who suffer from actual physical disabilities.

These people live lives of genuine pain due to their disabilities. If they had a choice, they would not want to be disabled. People disfiguring themselves in order to achieve some warped status symbol makes a mockery of their suffering.

“It’s offensive to people who actually suffer from the condition that you say you need, in order to be your true self,” a North Carolina student told Fox News.

In addition, family, friends, and medical professionals make enormous sacrifices to care for their loved ones who suffer from physical handicaps. This trend also makes a mockery of their sacrifice.

In addition, we have seen with transgenderism how perverts have taken advantage of the trend in order to prey upon people of the opposite sex. A similar thing could happen with transableism.

I’m not saying that the consequences will be as disturbing as transgenderism, but that people will use it unfairly to get ahead. They may identify as disabled in order to get a wheelchair, get a placard for their car, or get special accommodations in the workplace and elsewhere.

Transableism is a fad that is hardly any different from transgenderism. These woke trends need to be stopped because they are only becoming more dangerous and self-destructive.

