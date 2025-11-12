Man Named 'Jihad' Crashes TPUSA Event, Allegedly Commits Assault, Robbery

A man identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz has been charged with assault and robbery after allegedly attacking a Turning Point USA attendee during a protest at the University of California-Berkeley.

Left-wing protesters disrupted Turning Point USA’s Berkeley event Monday, leading to violent clashes and arrests just two months after the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk.

Authorities said Dphrepaulezz, 25, confronted a supporter at Monday’s event and forcibly removed a gold chain from his neck, prompting a fight that left both men bloodied, the New York Post reported.

Dphrepaulezz is reportedly an employee of the California Department of Public Health.

It was reported that Dphrepaulezz, a rapper known as A.R. The Believer and a member of the Lighthouse Mosque in Oakland, tried to conceal his identity after his mask was removed during the altercation.

BREAKING: Two arrested as a fight between an ANTIFA member and a Trump supporter breaks out at UC Berkeley. Unclear who started the fight, but the Trump supporter who was left bloodied stated that it was the ANTIFA member who tried to rob him first. Both men have been… pic.twitter.com/Dl2TVWfn3L — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

Officers later determined that Dphrepaulezz initiated the confrontation, leading to his arrest.

“Officers determined that one of the men — Jihad Dphrepaulezz… had stolen the other man’s chain from around his neck. The other man was attempting to get his chain back from Dphrepaulezz,” a rep with the Berkeley Police Department told The Post.

Footage captured by FOX 2 appeared to show Dphrepaulezz grabbing an object from a TPUSA attendee moments before violence broke out.

Dphrepaulezz faces multiple charges, including felony robbery and assault. Police said additional arrests could follow as they review evidence from the scene.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson have spoken at TPUSA events following Kirk’s death.

The California Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

