Share
News

Man Thanks God After 'Miracle' Heart Attack While Driving Leads to Car Crash in Front of a Cardiologist

 By Ole Braatelien  September 27, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

When Virginia man Jeff Geraci suffered a heart attack behind the wheel, he praised the Lord when he later realized he’d crashed near a cardiologist’s office.

It was August when Geraci, who was driving home from a gym in Virginia Beach, lost control of his car, WTKR-TV in Virginia reported on Sept. 18.

Just before the drive, the 64-year-old had been doing some cardio at the gym.

But when he finished his workout, he had second thoughts about the trip home.

“I sat in the car because something didn’t quite feel right. Sipped some coffee, and I was going to sit there and close my eyes for a few minutes. But instead, I decided to drive home,” Geraci said.

While on the road, he stopped breathing.

“The confusion when I woke up with things in my arm and people running around, it was like a dream, a muddled dream, and foggy,” he said. “I asked the nurse what happened, and he said, ‘You have a heart attack. You crashed your car.’”

Geraci didn’t hit any other cars, but he impacted a sign before coming to a stop in a parking lot.

Do you beleive in miracles?

Fortunately, he crashed near the office of Sentara Cardiology Specialists.

Not only that, but the clinic’s head doctor was nearby.

“Clinical Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Deepak Talreja, just happened to arrive at work early that morning and heard the loud crash as he walked into his office. He was first on the scene, delivering CPR for more than 8 minutes. If it weren’t for Dr. Talreja’s quick actions, he would not have survived,” Sentara Health wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 19.

Geraci shared his story because he wanted to give the glory to God.

Related:
Man Stunned to Find 'Miracle Bible' That Shouldn't Have Been There in Tornado Wreckage

“It’s such a testimony of God’s greatness, of all the things that had to happen to keep me alive,” he told WTKR-TV. “I’m blessed. It’s a miracle. God was there, and thank God Dr. Talreja was there.”

Along with some diet changes, like quitting alcohol, Geraci wants to live better, now that he’s been given a second chance.

“I got an opportunity to come back, so there’s got to be a reason,” Geraci said.

“And every morning, I pray and think about, if I’m here, I need to be doing more than I was doing… Try to be a better person every day. Try to make everybody smile every day. Try to be an example for my family and warn them and friends,” he said.

“It’s wonderful. I mean, it’s a miracle.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Man Thanks God After 'Miracle' Heart Attack While Driving Leads to Car Crash in Front of a Cardiologist
Teen Killed by His Own Brother in Arizona Road Rage Incident, But His Family Says There's More to the Story
House of Horror: Man Arrested, Accused of Imprisoning 'Vulnerable Adults' in Basement
Christian Author and Theologian Christopher Yuan Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Please Pray'
'Standing Strong': South Korean Megachurch Pastor Who Defied COVID Lockdowns and Woke Laws Arrested and Jailed
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation