Man Who Wrongly Thinks He Is a Woman Elected to Chair Democratic Women's Group

The Democratic Party in Rhode Island is so progressive that it has elected a man to lead the state’s Democratic Women’s Caucus.

At first, this may seem like a Babylon Bee headline, but, unfortunately, this is not satire, it is actually real life.

On Jan. 27, the Providence Journal reported that the Party had chosen 75-year-old Rev. Donnie Anderson, a man who identifies as a woman, to lead the caucus.

“If you choose me to be your next executive, you will make a statement to the world about my community,” he said when running. “There are young people and adults who live so deeply in the shadows they are almost unknown, because they don’t see people like them in public positions.”

Anderson currently serves as pastor at Pilgrim United Church of Christ in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

According to the report, prior to that, he served as the former executive minister of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches, former co-chair of the State Advisory Committee for the United States Commission on Civil Rights, and co-chair of the Rhode Island Commission on Prejudice and Bias.

According to Breitbart, Anderson, unsurprisingly, is an avid supporter of pushing woke gender ideology on children in schools and is an equally avid opponent of parental rights when it comes to education.

He has lambasted those who want to ban woke gender ideology in schools, saying, “It’s like saying there’s someone out there drowning and someone’s ready to throw in a life preserver and they’re saying, ‘No, let’s make a rule: You can’t throw life preservers to that drowning person.’ That’s what they’re doing.”

But beyond the disturbing fact that this person is trying to push a dangerous ideology onto children, there is the fact that once again, the left is erasing women in the name of gender ideology.

Are Democrats erasing women? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This is a women’s caucus, after all. It presumably exists to deal with the needs of women and concerns itself with issues affecting women. It is only natural, then, that there should be a woman who understands these issues to lead it.

But no. Instead, the Democrats chose a man to lead this caucus in the name of promoting “trans equality,” while at the same time, completely erasing equality for women in the process.

How many more times do we need to see men pretending to be women take opportunities away from the women that the left claims to care about so much?

We are seeing this consistently, for instance, in the field of sports, where men pretending to be women are competing in women’s sports and winning awards because of their physical advantage, thereby depriving women of the chance to accomplish something.

In addition, there is the fact that men who claim to be women are allowed access to women’s bathrooms and changing rooms, leaving the door open for sexual predators to take advantage of this and prey on women and girls.

This modern gender ideology does absolutely nothing to help women and absolutely everything to harm women.

It deprives women of opportunities to accomplish things, and it also has the potential to put women in real, physical danger when it gives license to sexual predators to go into women-only spaces.

It is especially egregious when a man is selected by the Democrats to lead a state women’s organization, which really should be led by a woman.

This ideology is absolutely insane, and it needs to be stopped before it destroys America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.