Five people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore that has police seeking whoever did the shooting.

The incident took place at about 9:25 p.m., Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, according to WBAL-TV.

Four men and one woman, all between the ages of 18 and 22, were wounded, according to police. Four are Morgan State students. Police said the wounds were not life-threatening.

Multiple windows were shattered by the gunfire.

Wednesday’s classes at the college were canceled.

“The entire city of Baltimore’s heart aches for the Morgan community, for the victims and their families and for our city as a whole,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The number of shooters was unclear on Tuesday. Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey posted on social media that he was told there were three shooters, according to the Baltimore Sun. That could not be confirmed.

Students were told to shelter in place until after midnight, when police said the incident was “no longer an active shooter situation.”

Worley said a SWAT team “cleared the building where we thought the suspect may have ran, or where we thought the shots came from.”

“They cleared every single floor twice,” he said. “We opened it back up because the shooter was nowhere around that we could find.”

The historically black university was in the midst of crowning its homecoming weekend’s Mister and Miss Morgan State when the shooting took place.

“It’s really sad actually, because this is our homecoming week,” Ray Issy, a New Jersey sophomore said, voicing her concern that homecoming events could be canceled.

“It’s like, bro, why can’t we ever have anything nice?” Issy said.

Last year, a shooting during a homecoming weekend party injured one person who was not a student. In 2021, a student was injured in a shooting after Morgan State’s homecoming football game.

Parent Glenmore Blackwood said he came to the campus after his son told him about the shooting.

“That’s my son. He’s going to make sure I know he’s OK,” Blackwood said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s just sad. They were doing a good thing — an event to promote positivity — and all this negativity happens.”

“This was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students. But Morgan is a strong family and we will march on with determination to keep moving on,” college President David Kwabena Wilson said in a statement, according to WRC-TV.

