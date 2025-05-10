Many Democrats Are Not Happy with Joe Biden After His Messy Appearance on 'The View'

For many Democrats, former President Joe Biden cannot ride off into the political sunset soon enough.

The 46th president undertook some image rehabilitation media appearances this week, and they did not go so well.

Some cringeworthy moments during his sit-down on “The View” this Thursday stand out, in particular.

For example, Biden blamed former Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss on sexism and racism among the American electorate.

Asked about the outcome of November’s election, Biden responded, “I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think the vice president was the most qualified person to be president — she is; she’s qualified to be President of the United States of America.”

“I wasn’t surprised because they went the route of the sexist route, the whole route,” the former president continued. “I’ve never seen quite as successful and a consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country, and a woman of mixed race.”

Joe Biden joins The View to complain that Kamala Harris only lost the election because Americans are sexist and racist. Maybe America is just tired of DEI politicspic.twitter.com/YKupd7Gqd4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 8, 2025

Okay, then why did Harris poll her best against Trump last summer after her announcement, only to lose support in the weeks and months that followed as voters began to see more of her and learn her positions?

In fact, in early August, she was ahead of Trump in the Real Clear Polling average.

Her most damaging interview may have been on “The View” last October when she said she could not name one thing she would do differently than Biden had done over the previous four years.

“If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” KAMALA: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

Another sad moment for Biden came after former First Lady Jill Biden joined him on the set.

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said to him, “Mr. President, since you left office, there have been a number of books that have come out, deeply sourced from Democratic sources, that claim in your final year there was a dramatic decline in your cognitive abilities.”

“What is your response to these allegations, and are these sources wrong?” she asked.

Joe Biden is asked if reports that he wasn’t able to do the job are accurate. Tries to answer, can’t, Jill Biden answers for him instead: pic.twitter.com/fn6t3RIAbp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2025

First, he answered that the book authors are wrong. And then he proceeded to go on a rabbit trail about inheriting the worst crisis since the Civil War. Biden asserted that he and his team went to work addressing these challenges. But his answer to the question trailed off, “You know, one of the things that — well, I’m —.”

Biden seemed at a loss at that point, prompting Jill to jump in and assert that he worked hard and anyone writing anything otherwise has no firsthand knowledge of what happened in the White House.

Well, the former president’s performance on “The View” kind of proved the point these authors were making.

The Hill reported that many Democrats were upset by Biden’s appearance on the show.

Democratic strategist Anthony Coley responded, “Honestly, what good does that do now? Many Democrats — from elected leaders to the party faithful — are just ready to turn the page. I just don’t think he understands how wide and deep this sentiment is.”

Meanwhile, Steve Schale, a longtime Biden ally who ran a pro-Biden super PAC in recent cycles, told The Hill, “There is a way for President Biden to build his postpresidency, but this isn’t it.”

Democratic strategist Jon Reinish commented, “I don’t know who’s asking for this.”

And Democrat “The Morning Meeting” podcast co-host Dan Turrentine reacted, saying, “Joe Biden is frankly delusional and defiant in what he’s doing right now.”

“The Morning Meeting” co-host @danturrentine reacts to Joe Biden’s interview on “The View” “Democrats should be talking about our future, you know looking at the horizon, who are our leaders cause right now we are leaderless.” pic.twitter.com/aXLf5zVsu0 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 8, 2025

“The number one problem he had is that voters thought he was too old and that he was mentally declining,” he added, and by doing these new interviews, “it reinforces what was a huge problem.”

Instead of talking about the future, Democrats are being forced to talk about Joe Biden’s presidency, Turrentine argued.

As far as Republicans are concerned, Biden should do as many of these image rehabilitation interviews regarding his administration as he wants. They only reinforce the choice Americans made for president last November.

