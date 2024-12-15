Mark Twain and the Death of Democrats

In 1897, Mark Twain took pen to paper to deny rumors of his death that were circulating in London at that time. In his response, penned to the New York Journal, he stated flatly, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”

Right now, Democrats are saying the exact same thing.

Some have credited Twain with saying, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” (Twain scholars, however, have refuted this attribution.)

In any event, it’s undeniable that today’s Democrats are badly in need of changing.

Both quotes precisely skewer our Cadaver in Chief, Democrats, and their progressive leaders — all of whom suffered a political, if not corporeal death at the hands of Donald Trump and Republicans on Nov. 5.

In June, Joe Biden showed up to debate Donald Trump in Atlanta and appeared to pass on to the great beyond before our eyes. His pale complexion, vacuous stares, stammering and insensible utterances all combined to remind one of the wandering hordes of the undead in horror movies.

For those of us with eyes and ears, who live in reality, it came as no surprise Biden was a cognitive, wheezing mess. We watched his deterioration for three and half years, all along wondering who was really in charge — a question that remains open.

A bevy of supposed journalists, party loyalists, friends and family worked tirelessly to deny Biden’s infirmity for only one reason: power. To retain power and the wealth that comes with it, lying was the only choice. In admitting the truth about Biden’s cognitive chaos, they abandoned the straw man to the wind, as though he never had any value to them.

Being people of common sense, we understood Biden was being propped up and why.

In the aftermath of the debate debacle, fissures appeared, both in the media and in Biden’s own party. Unfortunately for Democrats, what ensued was the coronation, or anointing, of Kamala Harris to take up the banner.

After hiding Biden’s cognitive chaos for so long, Democrats were forced to elevate Harris, hoping to keep power, no matter the cost to the nation.

Being a useful fool for the left meant Joe Biden, or Harris for that matter, could be president if their patent inability to perform the duties was kept secret.

Now, with Harris’ defeat, we see Biden and the Democrats wandering aimlessly into the winter of their days. Unable to admit the truth of their defeat and its causes, they and their media minions traipse the ramparts of America, drinking poison and hoping their consumption will kill Trump and not themselves.

While the death of the Democratic Party may be exaggerated, it is no stretch to say they’re on life support. Surviving these injuries will require strong medicine. Prescriptions include sobriety, self-reflection, and honesty.

Given the cure, many Democrats would rather die.