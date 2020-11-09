An urgent call to prayer from former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann went out Friday and the letter is being shared with her permission to thousands, and possibly millions of Christians “who are prayerfully concerned about our nation.”

Bachmann’s letter includes “five strategic prayer points” to make it easy for people to know how to specifically pray.

I have already received Bachmann’s letter a couple of times from people who neither know each other nor have the same circle of friends. They also live in different regions of the country — Arizona and Virginia — so I know that it is traveling around the nation.

“In the aftermath of the election,” writes Bachmann, “what is going on in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada is nothing short of wicked.”

As a word of encouragement, she adds, “Just tonight Arizona was moved from the ‘blue’ column to the ‘white’ toss-up column. Our prayers are availing much! It is now up to the Body of Christ to step up.”

Another ray of hope came later on the day that Bachmann posted her letter, when Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued an emergency order stating that ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day in Pennsylvania are to be “segregated and secured.”

In her call to prayer, Bachmann asks Christians the question: “What if we mobilize a mighty intercessory prayer army to storm the gates of heaven on behalf of the voters of these states?”

However, Bachmann does not mince words, saying, “If God has chosen to pronounce judgement on our nation and let it fall under the weight of its own wicked devices, then so be it.”

Michele Bachmann is a former Republican member of Congress with two law degrees.

She represented Minnesota from 2007-2015, calling for the strict application of constitutional principles and restrictions on the size and power of the federal government.

While in Congress, she rose to the national spotlight fighting the Obama administration. Bachmann founded the Tea Party Caucus in Congress in 2010, and the next year, she ran for president.

Bachmann’s call-to-prayer letter was posted online three days after the election.

“The prayer strategy is simple,” says Bachmann, calling fellow believers in Christ to join together in “praying through the prayer petitions.”

She explains that their next step is to forward the “email to at least 10 friends who are prayerfully concerned about this nation and the integrity of our electoral system.”

She writes that “[i]n only 6 generations” of people forwarding the letter, it has the potential “to reach 20 million prayer warriors!”

In her letter, Bachmann reminds Christians of a Bible verse: “This is the confidence we have toward Him, that if we seek anything according to His will, He hears us.” (1 John 5:14)

Bachmann’s core convictions stem from her Christian faith. In her 2011 autobiography, she said, “Armed with values and faith, supported by family and fellow citizens, together we can do much.”

