Mask Mandates Return to California as Officials Cite 'Significant Risk'

Mask mandates are back in California.

Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Napa, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are requiring masks to be worn in certain health care settings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Many state counties have at least some masking orders as part of the late fall, winter, and early spring season routine.

Some counties limit the requirement to workers; others want everyone, including patients and visitors, to wear masks.

😂 Here we go again! Wealthy blue county in California bringing back mask mandates like it’s 2020 all over again. They just can’t let go of control! Total insanity. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7h92cJFYGB — Zough Lina (@GodisKing2024) October 9, 2025

Napa County Health Officer Dr. Christine Wu issued an order saying, “facial coverings are a proven method for protecting all people, including the most vulnerable.”

An order issued by Sonoma County Interim Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith “requires Health Care Delivery Facility personnel and other non-patients to wear a Face Mask in Patient Care Areas of specified health care delivery facilities.”

Would you a wear a mask if mandated by health officials? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The order takes effect Nov. 1 and will run through March 31. The order said this will be the new normal every year for Sonoma County unless the order is lifted.

The order noted that from 2017 onward, precautions have been urged to limit the spread of viruses in the winter. From 2017 until 2023, that could be satisfied by having a vaccine against the flu. Beginning in 2023, the annual guidance included an edict requiring masks to be worn.

Newsome passed a law stating that masks are not allowed for ICE, while a California County issued mask mandates. The delusions in CA are real. pic.twitter.com/CSDNIu49pI — Ryan Cunningham (@patriotryanc) October 9, 2025

A news release from Sonoma County said the order covers skilled nursing facilities, parts of long-term care facilities where nursing care is provided, acute and non-acute rehabilitation facilities, infusion centers, and dialysis centers

“The risk to vulnerable patients of COVID, flu, and other respiratory viruses in health care facilities remains significant, so it continues to be important for face masks to be used in patient care areas when seasonal risk of exposure to one or more viruses is high,” Smith said.

Smith also urged mass vaccination.

The Sonoma County news release said it was “strongly recommending that everyone 6 months of age and older get current COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and RSV vaccines if they are eligible.

Smith also “recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings when the COVID or influenza risk in Sonoma County is high,” the release said.

Requirements to always wear a mask due to COVID worries have returned to Northern California! 🤣😂🤣 For real! Mask mandates!

Gotta love that Gavin Newsom. pic.twitter.com/cghNAgHwFS — WilliamNextLvl (@WilliamNextLev1) October 9, 2025

As noted by Fox News, that goes against recommendations from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends that adults 65 and older get a COVID-19 shot.

The CDC said a discussion with a doctor should precede anyone under 65 getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.