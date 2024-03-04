Masked Gunmen Kill 4 at US House Party
As the liberal media spin a shooting at a California house party that left four dead as a “mass shooting” and call it an example of “gun violence,” some are being more to the point and calling it gang-related.
Police said three men wearing masks and dark clothing struck a birthday party on Sunday evening in King City, about 50 miles southeast of Salinas, KSBW-TV reported.
The incident occurred at around 6 p.m., the King City Police Department said in a news release.
The masked men got out of a silver Kia and opened fire on a group of people standing in the front yard of the home, the release said.
It said three men were found dead at the scene and a woman later died on the way to a hospital.
Seven people were shot at a house party in King City, CA early Sunday night. Police say at least three men and a woman were killed in the incident. It happened in the 200 block of N. 2nd St at about 6pm. pic.twitter.com/74DFMVx8tm
— JB Brines (@JonBrines) March 4, 2024
Three other men were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the release.
The shooters were not identified and remain at large, police said.
“As we await details on tonight’s events in King City please send prayers and healing energy to our community. May the victims find strength and healing, may our first responders remain safe, and may we all help restore peace to our neighborhoods and communities,” Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.
King City police asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Josh Partida at 831-386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com, or call the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME. Information can be given anonymously.
The left-wing media jumped on the story with a spin of “mass shooting” and “gun violence.”
The Los Angeles Times, for one, called the incident a “Monterey County mass shooting,” as did KION-TV and others.
CNN jumped on the story as an example of “gun violence” and even went so far as to link the shooting to incidents in other states, including Mississippi and Georgia.
The network also trotted out the claims of the Gun Violence Archive — started by the far-left site Slate — that there have been “at least 68 mass shootings in the country so far this year.”
The GVA, though, has some problematic practices.
For instance, the site admits to taking its victim counts from early news reports on shootings, according to a 2021 report in The Trace. These early reports often have incorrect data, sometimes reporting more victims than there were, and rarely denote whether the incident was gang-related or a domestic incident.
The operators of the GVA also changed the FBI’s definition of “mass shooting” to lower the number to qualify for the term.
Naturally, the gang aspect of the King City shooting was mostly omitted by the media.
KSBW noted that it was a “suspected gang shooting,” but most news outlets left out any reference to gang warfare in their reporting.
The media and left-wing groups like the GVA always use these kinds of stories as a way to bludgeon law-abiding gun owners and attack the Second Amendment, but the vast majority of such crimes are committed by criminals and gang members, not NRA members.
