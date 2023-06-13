Matt Walsh Torches 'Trans Coach' After She Accidentally Discovers Real Truth About Manhood

There is more to being a man than simply calling yourself one.

In a recent Instagram video, a self-styled “trans coach” calling herself “James” bemoaned the unexpected emotional complications associated with attempted transitioning.

“The Matt Walsh Show” posted a 10-minute video on Twitter featuring clips from the “trans coach’s” lament, followed by Walsh’s explanation of why “James” can never understand the emotions she is feeling.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Women are not meant to carry the burden of manhood any more than men are meant to carry the burden of womanhood. We are where we belong already, which is the identity that we were born with. We cannot comprehend what it’s really like to have any other identity. pic.twitter.com/Kg7q1md8Bi — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) June 12, 2023

The clips from Instagram, approximately two minutes in length, show “James” in tears and struggling with aspects of the male experience that she did not anticipate.

“Nobody told me how lonely being a man is,” she said.

Before she attempted to transition, she had no trouble building strong friendships with other women. Now, however, that she has the outward appearance of a man, “people cross the street so that they’re not near you.”

This unprecedented loneliness and isolation has helped her “understand why the suicide rate is so much higher in men.”

Alas, this brief and incomplete glimpse into the male experience has taught her the wrong lessons, for she implored her viewers, in whatever way they can, to talk to the men in their lives and “help their emotional maturity.”

Walsh recognized “James'” Instagram video for what it is.

“A woman was driven by her own self-loathing and confusion to reject her womanhood and attempt to become a man,” Walsh said.

There is, however, more to it. Walsh did not blame “James” for failing to understand male isolation and loneliness. As a woman, after all, she cannot possibly reach that level of understanding.

Walsh did take issue with “James'” assertion that men lack comparative emotional maturity. Because she cannot inhabit the full male experience, she assumed that men simply need encouragement or nurturing to reach the emotional maturity of a woman.

“[S]he surmises that we’re simply shallow and emotionally immature, which is exactly the kind of patronizing, contemptuous, anti-male cliche that contributes to the isolation and loneliness that she’s complaining about,” Walsh said.

One does marvel at the incongruity in “James'” assertions.

On one hand, “James” insisted that men need to get in touch with their feelings. On the other hand, “James” admitted that she now understands why so many men commit suicide, which desperate people do when overwhelmed by intense feelings of despair.

The misunderstandings are natural and reciprocal. Here one is reminded of a recent poem entitled, “I Am Not a Dress,” written by a 14-year-old Irish girl. The poem’s last four lines bring home the point:

We are women, we are warriors of steel

Woman is something no man will ever feel

Woman is not a skill that any man can hone

Woman is our word, and it is ours alone

It is indeed. Women are exasperated with the transgender madness, too.

“We are where we belong already,” Walsh said.

