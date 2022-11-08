'Mattress Mack' Gets Historic 8-Figure World Series Payout After Betting on His Hometown

Jim McIngvale, known throughout Texas as “Mattress Mack,” raked in a multi-million payday when he chanced that the Houston Astros would win Major League Baseball’s 2022 World Series.

Ahead of Saturday’s big game, the 71-year-old Houston area businessman placed ten million in bets that the Astros would win it all, KBMT reported.

They did, beating the Phillies in Game 6, concluding the series with the Astros taking the series four games to two and giving McIngvale a huge win, too.

McIngvale excitedly posted a tweet showing him holding a suitcase full of money.

How tweet it is 75 million pic.twitter.com/btaCd8bYY6 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 6, 2022

McIngvale told the media he had he put $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series, splitting his bets across different platforms.

“At the time he placed the bets, the Astros’ odds of winning the title were roughly +750 across the sports betting apps, earning him the $75 million prize,” CBS News reported.

“I have no fear in me,” McIngvale said in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to Fox Business. “I have a high tolerance for risk.”

High risk, indeed. This is nearly a first for the businessman because he usually loses millions on these dangerously large bets.

Last year McIngvale plunked down $3.2 million on the Astros to win the World Series. But he lost that one. And in 2019 he told the media he lost $13 million betting on the Astros, CNN reported.

Still, he finally hit one.

“This last week has been especially… beyond words,” he said in a longer statement on Twitter. “An incident that was just me trying to defend my city, and our team galvanized the city. It’s beyond words my gratitude for all of you always having my back. What can I say?”

“I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for you. I’m so proud to be apart of this city and will ALWAYS stand up for you for what’s right, and like in [Hurricanes] Harvey, Imelda and more will always do my best to act QUICKLY and on the side of the people,” he added.

This spate of good fortune could not be happening to a nicer man. “Mattress Mack” has done more for his city than many others.

The owner of the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain has been giving back to his community for years.

For instance, back in 2019, McIngvale took 100 veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals, according to KHOU.

That was in addition to his yearly offering to customers for money back on mattresses if Houston’s baseball team wins the series (with a few conditions), KBMT reported.

McIngvale also stepped up for Houston citizens in 2021. After a brutal winter storm killed the power for thousands of Houstonians, he opened his stores for residents to stay warm.

“We all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community, and we think this is our responsibility,” McIngvale said at the time.

Jim McIngvale has been a model citizen in Houston, and he should enjoy his winnings.

However, it is important to note that many who gamble lose, especially those who gamble over time. “Mattress Mack” himself lost millions over the years. Those who win, particularly those who win large sums, are at serious risk of losing their money. According to CNBC, “Lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three to five years than the average American.”

Gambling can also be an addiction, though. If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 or visit their website. The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network also provides text and chat services at the number provided above.

