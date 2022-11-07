When it comes to the most tortured sports fan bases in America, there are some obvious choices.

Detroit immediately comes to mind, given the general ineptitude across all of their sports franchises. Cleveland also comes to mind, although they did win an NBA championship in 2016, and the Cavaliers are currently one of the best teams in the NBA. Minneapolis fans haven’t had much to cheer for, at least not since 1991. And the less said about the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, the better for the mental well-being of their fans.

But leave it to Philadelphia and their greased up lampposts to make the most ignominious history possible for their sports fans.

In the span of less than 12 hours, Philadelphia lost not one, but two, sports championships, according to multiple outlets citing the Elias Sports Bureau.

It’s hard to imagine there was much brotherly love happening on Broad Street on Saturday evening.

First, the Philadelphia Union lost to LAFC in the MLS Cup.

Yes, soccer is currently a distant fifth in the pro sports hierarchy of North America, but a championship is a championship. If Arizona sports fans can brag about the Rattlers indoor football championship, than by gum, Philadelphia fans would’ve been allowed to brag about the MLS Cup.

Only they didn’t win it, so they can’t brag.

But even if you want to argue the value of a soccer championship in the United States, you can’t really argue the bona fides of the World Series.

The Houston Astros, by way of some incredible plays and possibly a curse, beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday.

Chas McCormick!!!!! OH MY WORD!!!! pic.twitter.com/qMGbgxSGTV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

The Astros ultimately took the World Series four games to two.

That’s two definitive championship losses in a lone Saturday evening. Please remember to hug any friends you have from Philadelphia.

Ironically enough, at first glance, the Philly faithful appear to lead quite a charmed life. Of the traditional “Big Four” sports in North America (encompassing MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL), Philadelphia has at least one championship in each. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII; the Phillies won the World Series as recently as 2008; the Flyers won back-to-back in 1974-1975, and the 76ers haven’t won since 1983, although that team is still tied for the fewest losses in an NBA championship run ever.

But those championships do belie a seedier underbelly of sports fandom in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia sports fans have been subjected to “The Process” (when the Sixers were intentionally fielding terrible basketball teams to increase their odds at a high draft pick) and the Donovan McNabb era (punctuated with a Super Bowl loss where McNabb allegedly was throwing up because he was out of shape).

Of course, that doesn’t mean those fans are saints. Who could forget when Philadelphia Eagles fans mercilessly booed a badly injured Cowboys player, Michael Irvin? Or when they assaulted Santa Claus?







Fortunately for despondent Philadelphia sports fans, their beloved Eagles are riding high with an NFL-best record of 8-0. They next play on Monday Night Football next week, where they will host their division rival Washington Commanders.

