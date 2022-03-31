Meet This Year's 'Cadbury Bunny' Winner, a Therapy Dog from Ohio named Annie Rose

Every spring, pet owners everywhere vie to win the coveted title of the year’s “Cadbury Bunny” for their pets. Critters of all sorts are represented in the lineups, and the winner usually isn’t even a bunny.

In 2019, “Henri” the bulldog won the title. In 2020, a beagle born without back legs (aptly named “Lt. Dan“) was the winner. In 2021, a frog named Betty reigned supreme.

This year there was stiff competition from multiple species. The finalists included several dogs, a miniature horse, a bearded dragon, a cat, a hedgehog, a sugar glider and a llama.

But it was Annie Rose, an English Doodle, who ended up taking the title of 2022 Cadbury Bunny. (An English Doodle is a cross between an “English Cream” golden retriever and a poodle.)







Annie Rose, based in Cincinnati, is a 3-year-old therapy dog whose giving spirit wasn’t dampened at all during the pandemic, according to WSYX-TV.

This dog loves visiting people in nursing homes across Ohio, but at the height of COVID, that wasn’t possible. So she and her owner, Lori Rahn, continued her important work by dressing her up and having “visits” through the glass.

According to a Facebook post by Rahn on Tuesday, Annie Rose was just a puppy when a woman approached them with a prophecy.

“When Annie was six months old a lady came to us in a park and said God wanted me to tell you that he has a big ministry for Annie,” Rahn wrote. “He will use her in mighty ways.”

Since then, the bouncy dog has earned plenty of fans from doing her therapy work, but as she entered the Cadbury competition, she gained a new fan base.







“ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION,” Rahn posted on Facebook in early March, addressing her followers. “Here is the longest and hardest secret I ever had to keep. Annie Rose is a FINALIST in the Cadbury Bunny Contest.

“We need everyone’s help for this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. If she wins, she will be in a national commercial representing Cadbury. Annie Rose needs help from her doodle friends, her people friends and family. Please vote for her on the link below. Please vote daily until March 22. Please share to all your friends and families. We truly need your help.”







The strategy must have worked, because Annie Rose was named the winner this year and is being featured in the Cadbury commercial. (Cadbury chocolate in the United States is made by the Hershey Company.)

“Wow just wow,” Rahn shared on Tuesday. “We are so overwhelmed right now. Our minds blown. How does God use a dog and chocolate to make everyone so happy?







“This is more than a contest to us. It truly is. This is about meeting new friends and interacting with so many amazing people literally around the world. We all forgot about this crazy world for a month and had such a fun time. What a journey.”

While Annie Rose was pampered and treated like a movie star as she was filmed and photographed, she also helped raise funds for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals through the voting process and earned $5,000 for her Cadbury victory — maybe for more outfits to wear on therapy visits.

