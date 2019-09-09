Meghan McCain Has To Wait for Applause To Stop After She Blasts Dem Donor Felicity Huffman over College Admission Scandal

Meghan McCain is the lone conservative (and a spotty conservative at that) on ABC’s “The View.”

The show’s panels almost always comprise a single conservative against a number of liberals or leftists, and the audience generally applauds leftist tripe like so many seals applauding whatever it is that seals applaud. Fresh flounder, maybe?

For years the show has been plagued by host turnover, but the turnover of conservative co-hosts has always been very visible. And that turnover isn’t surprising given the level of vitriol the conservative co-host has to endure every weekday. Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg aren’t especially known for their gentle or genteel approach to conversation.

McCain, however, may have gotten the applause line of the day Monday as the panel discussed the ongoing college admissions scandal engulfing several prominent figures, including actress Felicity Huffman.

Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after paying disgraced college prep expert Rick Singer $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT score by 400 points, according to the New York Post.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back at Obama’s Mass Shooting Statement by Quoting Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade

“Struggling to be a mom doesn’t mean you break the law. … I’m the only person at this table who is not a mom. I have a lot of fears about possibly becoming a mother,” McCain said. “I don’t think that makes you bribe someone to break the law.”

She said Huffman and actor husband William H. Macy are “the poster children for everything people hate about white privilege, and she deserves to go to jail … for a long period of time.”

FELICITY HUFFMAN’S CHEATING DEFENSE: Actress Felicity Huffman wrote a letter to the court in a bid to avoid prison time for her role in the college admission scandal. The co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/ZsYUNG6lGv pic.twitter.com/C6oZWdkbHr — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2019

Do you agree that Huffman should go to jail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (1645 Votes) 9% (154 Votes)

The audience approved of McCain’s hard-line stance, interrupting her with their applause.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Huffman and prosecutors have agreed that jail time of zero to six months is typical for crimes like these, and they’re asking for a punishment of one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and $20,000 in fines.

Where McCain really hit the mark was her comment on Huffman and the others embroiled in the scandal representing “everything people hate about white privilege.” And I suspect that’s what resonated with the audience most.

Both The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth report Huffman’s net worth as $20 million, though that number is unconfirmed.

Whatever white privilege is, Huffman certainly seems like she could be a poster child for it. The actress reportedly made hundreds of thousands per episode of “Desperate Housewives” — and there were 180 episodes. She lives in Hollywood. She’s known internationally. And she apparently had the means to make people think her daughter scored 400 more points on the SAT than she did. She had the ability to literally take a college seat from one child and have it reallocated to her own child.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Predicts 'a Lot of Violence' as Dems Ramp Up Call for Gun Grabs

Now this would hardly be worth noting if Huffman were apolitical. If she were just a disengaged celebrity raking in cash and spending it however she likes, so what? She’s sort of wretched. So is everyone else. Make her pay her debt to society, and then let’s move on.

But Huffman isn’t apolitical. She’s a frequent donor to Democratic politicians and organizations, according to OpenSecrets.org — including Democratic presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

That means, then, that by proxy, Huffman supports the dizzying array of social justice claims and accusations made by Harris. So what’s Huffman supporting when she donates to Harris? According to Politico, that list includes:

• Increasing/creating subsidies for renters and homeowners.

• Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

• Fixing student debt (no surprise there).

• Boosting teacher pay.

• Banning fracking.

• Reducing carbon emissions.

• Banning “assault weapons.”

• Expanding Medicare to cover all.

• Maintaining DACA.

• Repealing the statute that makes permit-less entry into the U.S. illegal.

• Increasing corporate income taxes.

• Imposing higher taxes on financial institutions.

Know what every single one of those items has in common? Every single one of those items would impact everyday Americans dramatically more than they would impact Huffman.

Increased government spending almost certainly means printing money, which means inflation, which means Americans’ dollars are worth less. Since Huffman reportedly is sitting on a few million, she wouldn’t feel that in any appreciable way in her day-to-day life.

Higher taxes (to pay for the spending that printing money doesn’t pay for) would cause prices to rise. Consumers would have to pay more with money that’s worth less. Again, I doubt Huffman would feel the pinch everyday consumers would feel.

Open borders and gun restrictions mean it would be easier for criminals to enter the U.S. and harder for everyday Americans to protect themselves. Huffman hardly has to worry about that since she can live behind as many walls and gates manned by as many armed guards with as many guns as she likes.

It’s not hard to imagine that Huffman dislikes President Donald Trump. What’s delightful is that it’s people like Huffman who helped get Trump elected.

Everyday Americans were sick and tired of being told that they had white privilege, that they were destroying the environment, that they weren’t giving enough money to the government and that they didn’t care enough about the poor.

It turns out those same everyday Americans looked at people like Huffman, compared those people with themselves, and decided that the celebrity and entitled cultures — not middle class, heartland Americans — were the problem.

And they saw that Donald Trump understood that too. They didn’t care that Trump was rich. They cared that Trump was concerned about their jobs, about their incomes, about their being accused of being “bitter clingers” and “deplorables” when they’re actually the most decent people in the entire country.

Huffman and the college admission scandal represent the corruptness of the Democratic Party’s constituency better than any other scandal in recent memory. A bunch of people who have the means (after all, the Democratic Party now represents the elites, not everyday Americans) are pushing middle-class Americans around while simultaneously condemning them for not begging for more punishment.

Middle-class Americans keep the country running. Through their hard work, ingenuity and entrepreneurship, the country grows. Jordan Peterson has noted that if you want to really alienate yourself from someone, you should punish them for doing good. The Democratic Party is punishing middle-class Americans for doing good as hard-working, God-fearing, salt-of-the-earth citizens who put their families first.

So, what will happen in 2020? The alienation Peterson warned of showed up in 2016 in the form of Trump. If it had gotten better, the future might be more clouded. But now everyone not in lockstep with the left’s agenda is a racist, bigot, homophobe, transphobe, Jewish puppet or — ironically — a Nazi. The alienation has gotten worse, not better. And if Trump was the answer to alienation in 2016, then he’s going to be seen as more necessary than ever by everyday Americans watching the elites and celebrities say one thing while doing another.

And to the extent that that’s true, I guess we owe Felicity Huffman our thanks, not for doing the right thing but for doing the wrong thing and reminding everyday Americans just how much contempt the Democratic Party and its supporters have for the rest of us.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.