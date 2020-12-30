Actor and Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson revealed that sequels to two of the most popular films in which he was involved — “Lethal Weapon” and “The Passion of the Christ” — are in development.

“They’re in the works, both of them,” Gibson told Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo, who was guest-hosting on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Richard Donner — director and producer of the “Lethal Weapon” films — wants to make a fifth installment of the successful franchise, according to Gibson.

“He wants to do another one. He’s going to jump back on the horse again, and he can do it,” the actor said. “He’s like 90 years old now. … He’s going to kick another goal.”

The original “Lethal Weapon” buddy cop film, starring Gibson and Danny Glover, came out in 1987.

“Lethal Weapon 4” is the most recent iteration, having hit theaters in 1998 and taken in a whopping $285 million worldwide, or about $455 million in today’s dollars.

Gibson also confirmed that a “Passion” sequel is in the offing, which will focus on Christ’s resurrection from the dead.

“That’s a work in progress. Very difficult material. It’s a very big subject,” he told Arroyo. “It’s going to take some massaging to actually get it to work just right, because if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to go all the way.”

“It has to be spectacular.”

In 2016, Gibson hinted during an interview with CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that part of the story might be what Jesus did between the time of his death on Good Friday and his resurrection on the third day.

Some have interpreted passages in the Bible’s book of 1 Peter to mean that Jesus descended into hell, or at least some unearthly realm, and set free the spirits of those held captive by the devil and sin who had died before his crucifixion.

Some of the most memorable scenes in “Passion” were Satan’s interactions with Jesus and the crowd who called for his crucifixion, as well as the moment the demon leader had the terrible realization that Christ had won their contest by voluntarily dying for the sins of mankind.

Following his resurrection, Jesus made multiple appearances to his followers before his ascension 40 days later, according to the Bible.

In a September interview on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” “Passion” actor Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Christ, said that Gibson had sent him a third draft of the script.

“It’s called ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,’” Caviezel said. “It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

The closing scene of “Passion” very briefly shows the resurrected Christ arising and leaving his burial tomb.

Gibson indicated in a 2016 interview that he had tapped “Braveheart” writer Randall Wallace to write the “Passion” sequel.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since the release of “Braveheart,” which won Academy Awards for best picture and best director, among other categories.

Gibson said the reason that “Braveheart” hold ups well over time is because it deals with the universal theme of liberty.

“It’s talking about freedom, and it’s talking things that we all prize, and the lengths we’ll go to to preserve those for ourselves and for our families,” Gibson said. “And I think themes like that in a country like the United States are really important.”

He added, “People want to be free.”

Gibson is currently starring as Chris Cringle in the fantasy-thriller “Fatman,” which is in theaters and streaming online.

