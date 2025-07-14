Member of Michael Jackson's 'Second Family' Allegedly Extorting His Estate for $213 Million

A man once described as part of Michael Jackson’s “second family” is now accused of attempting to extort $213 million from the late singer’s estate.

Frank Cascio, 44, allegedly threatened to go public with claims against Jackson that he never made while the pop star was alive, according to a petition filed in a Los Angeles court and obtained by People magazine and The New York Post.

Jackson estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain accuse Cascio and unnamed associates of orchestrating a “civil extortion scheme” by leveraging the threat of sensational allegations for financial gain.

Cascio’s connection to Jackson and his family dates back decades, the Post reported.

After Jackson befriended Cascio’s father at a New York hotel, the singer became close to the entire family and even lived with them briefly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Cascio was among Jackson’s most vocal defenders in the media after the “Thriller” singer was accused of sexual impropriety with children but found not guilty in criminal court almost two decades ago

He wrote a book about the singer in 2011 called “My Friend Michael.”

Cascio wrote in the book, “I want to be precise and clear, on the record, so that everyone can read and understand: Michael’s love for children was innocent, and it was profoundly misunderstood.”

In the same book, he claimed Jackson “was being attacked by liars” and declared, “He was innocent, and we were going to destroy them in court.”

According to the estate’s petition, that narrative changed after HBO’s jarring 2019 docu-series “Leaving Neverland.”

Cascio reportedly approached the estate with offers to sell personal materials and consult on projects.

In January 2020, the estate reached a confidential $3.3 million settlement with Cascio that included strict non-disparagement clauses and a private arbitration requirement, according to People.

By July 2024, Cascio’s new attorney allegedly demanded an additional $213 million, threatening to “expand the circle of knowledge” to damage the estate’s business dealings.

Last August, the estate said the threat escalated to a warning to Sony — which purchased half of Jackson’s music catalog in 2024 for $600 million — that he would make allegations unless he was paid.

The estate filed a motion in September 2024 and is now asking for a court order to hold Cascio to his original agreement.

Neither People nor the Post reported what kind of claims Cascio threatened to make.

Jackson, who died in 2009, was accused of child molestation in 1993 and again in 2003.

The singer was tried on 10 charges in 2005, but was found not guilty of all charges by a California court.

A blurb for Cascio’s book on Amazon says that the story offers “an uplifting and definitive account of the legend.”

“Cascio details how he grew up alongside Jackson, traveling the world with him on concert tours and eventually working for him. Through this lens, Cascio captures Jackson’s most private and tumultuous moments, while also setting the record straight on the entertainer’s notorious and misunderstood lifestyle.”

