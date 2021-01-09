Two men captured in widely seen photos of the storming of the U.S. Capitol were taken into custody in the days after the riot.

Adam Johnson, 36, was booked into jail in Pinellas County, Florida, on Friday night after being photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Capitol on Wednesday.

He is being detained at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021



Johnson is married with five children, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Johnson will appear in court on Monday for arraignment. He faces felony charges.

An Arizona man seen in photos wearing a horned headdress and face paint and wielding a spear inside the Capitol was arrested on Saturday on federal charges.

Shirtless and covered in tattoos, Jacob Chansley was one of the most prominent figures in the Capitol incursion.

BUSTED “Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority & with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody today” pic.twitter.com/gHu9Rd9B3T — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 9, 2021

According to a Capitol police affidavit, Chansley called the FBI and admitted he was the person in the photographs.

Several others have been arrested in connection with the riot, including Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man photographed sitting in Pelosi’s office, and Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state delegate.

Five people died as a result of the riot, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Ashli Babbit, a Trump supporter and U.S. Air Force veteran from San Diego, was fatally shot by a police officer during the riot.

