Men Seen in Viral Capitol Incursion Photos Taken Into Custody

Rioters enter the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesRioters enter the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published January 9, 2021 at 9:41am
Two men captured in widely seen photos of the storming of the U.S. Capitol were taken into custody in the days after the riot.

Adam Johnson, 36, was booked into jail in Pinellas County, Florida, on Friday night after being photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Capitol on Wednesday.

He is being detained at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.


Johnson is married with five children, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Johnson will appear in court on Monday for arraignment. He faces felony charges.

An Arizona man seen in photos wearing a horned headdress and face paint and wielding a spear inside the Capitol was arrested on Saturday on federal charges.

Shirtless and covered in tattoos, Jacob Chansley was one of the most prominent figures in the Capitol incursion.

According to a Capitol police affidavit, Chansley called the FBI and admitted he was the person in the photographs.

Several others have been arrested in connection with the riot, including Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man photographed sitting in Pelosi’s office, and Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state delegate.

Five people died as a result of the riot, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Ashli Babbit, a Trump supporter and U.S. Air Force veteran from San Diego, was fatally shot by a police officer during the riot.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Chuck Ross
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







