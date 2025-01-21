The Message Recently Hospitalized John Daly Sent Trump Hours Before Inauguration

Two-time major golf champ John Daly is still recovering from surgery, but he posted an encouraging message of support for his longtime friend, President Donald Trump, on the eve of his second inauguration.

“LFGGGGGG,” Daly wrote Sunday on X. “God Bless America!”

The legendary golfer attached the latest cover of Time magazine, which featured Trump back at his desk in the Oval Office.

With a confident stare, the president is seen clearing off Joe Biden’s signature aviator sunglasses from the desk with a sweeping motion of his arm.

The cover line is an impactful, one-sentence declaration alerting the world, “He’s back.”

Daly’s gushing post echoed the enthusiasm that millions of Trump supporters feel about the 47th president’s second term, which he promised will usher in a new “Golden Age” for America.

Daly and Trump have been golf buddies for more than 30 years.

Unlike many fair-weather friends, Daly has been unwavering in his support for Trump, even when doing so could get you canceled and ostracized.

Last Tuesday, Daly posted a photo to X from his hospital bed after undergoing “emergency hand surgery.”

“Be back playing in no time,” the golf champion vowed.

In November — just three days after Trump won re-election — Daly celebrated the historic victory and explained why America “needs Trump.”

“Our country needs Daddy Trump,” he told “Fox & Friends.”

“What he did for four years was a miracle. He got us out of a lot of a lot of things. All he wants to do is protect our country. It’s like we want to protect our kids and our family,” he added.

Daly said Trump’s America-First agenda is a winning strategy because it prioritizes the safety and well-being of this nation’s citizens and protects American families.

“You’ve got to protect our borders. You’ve got to protect the American citizens,” Daly said. “You’ve got to protect the family before you can protect anybody else, and that’s what ‘Daddy’ wants to do.”

He continued: “What’s going on [with] the … Venezuela gangs in Colorado taking over apartments and people and immigrants taking over hotels and stuff [is wrong].”

Daly said it’s crucial that the U.S. president protects Americans first — before prioritizing foreign nations and illegal immigrants.

“You’ve got to protect the family, and that’s America,” the golf icon told Fox. “Protect them first, and then we can worry about … a lot of other stuff outside of the United States.”

“But Daddy Trump’s all about America, and his common sense is to protect the ones that live in our country,” he underscored. “He’s just an amazing human being. The whole family’s amazing. All they want to do is protect us.”

Daly shared an anecdote that captured Trump’s quintessential boldness and boundless ambition.

“We sat on the back porch for about four hours,” the golfer recounted. “I’m drinking Jack Daniels and Diet Cokes, and he’s drinking Diet Cokes, and we talked [about golf]. And he loves golf.”

Daly recalled: “He is passionate about golf, but when he got up, he says, ‘One day, I’ll be the president of the United States.’ And that was in 1992.”

