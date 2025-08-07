ICE Literally Hires Superman - Outspoken Conservative Dean Cain Joins Up to Restore Truth, Justice, and the American Way

Actor Dean Cain, who played Superman in the hit 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” has enlisted as an officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an effort to secure our borders from the daily invasion of illegal aliens.

Cain made the announcement Tuesday in an informal recruitment video posted on his X account.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker,” the Princeton graduate said.

“And I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans — not just talk about it. So, I joined up.”

Cain — a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump — applauded ICE for defending the homeland and urged other patriots to join the cause.

“Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers …. very dangerous people, who are no longer on the streets,” he said.

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

The 1990s heartthrob detailed a list of “great benefits” of working at ICE, including:

A $50,000 signing bonus.

Student loan repayment — “legally.”

Enhanced retirement benefits.

Extra pay for field operatives and law enforcement officers.

“So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets,” Cain said. “I like that. I voted for that.”

“They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families,” he underscored.

Cain — a college football star — remains Princeton’s all-time interception leader, with a record he set back in 1987.

He will now intercept illegal aliens trying to sneak across our porous borders, in defiance of federal immigration laws.

On Wednesday, Cain told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he’s a deputy sheriff and a reserve police office.

When asked what motivated him to join ICE, the actor said he did so because “I truly believe this is the right thing [to do].

“This country was built on patriots stepping up — whether it was popular or not — and doing the right thing.”

.@RealDeanCain on Jesse Watters Primetime – August 6, 2025 (Full Clip) pic.twitter.com/3qub8xKY4y — Dean Cain Updates (@DeanCainUpdates) August 7, 2025

Cain noted that the United States “takes in more legal immigrants every single year than the next four countries combined,” so eradicating the scourge of mass illegal immigration is not an “anti-immigrant” stance.

“We have a broken immigration system,” he said. “Congress needs to fix it.”

“But in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this.”

“This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for, and he’s going to see it through. And I’ll do my part and help to make sure it happens,” Cain said.

Dean Cain was a great Superman on Lois and Clark. He doesn’t deserve the backlash he gets because he believes in Conservative views . The chemistry between him & Teri Hatcher was fantastic. He is apart of Superman history and always will be.

I stand behind you @RealDeanCain pic.twitter.com/TTLxOowNyM — Bo Edmonds (@BoEdmonds2) July 17, 2025

Hollywood has been infested with toxic, anti-American leftism for so long that it’s refreshing and encouraging to know that patriots such as Dean Cain still exist.

Illegal aliens, meet your Kryptonite.

