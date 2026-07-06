Mexican Fans Scream Slurs and Pelt Opposing Fans with Objects as They're Eliminated from the World Cup

Mexican soccer fans continued to earn themselves quite a negative reputation Sunday as their team lost to England 3-2, eliminating Mexico from the World Cup tournament.

A crude chant came from the stands, as did objects directed at opposing fans, according to ESPN.

Mexico fans began their assault early, using music and horns to make as much noise as possible outside of a hotel in Mexico City in hopes of costing English players some sleep, according to the BBC.

However, it was reported by the BBC that “early indications from the England camp are it had little to no impact on the players.”

Have to say – at this point I’m shocked there hasn’t been a warning or stoppage in play re: the p**o chant at the Azteca. It has been audible all night and has grown louder as the match has progressed. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) July 6, 2026

The tactics of the fans were nothing new, as noted by The Washington Post.

Fans had begun their onslaught against Ecuador much the same way last week as they had against England, using music and car engines to make noise outside the hotel where Ecuador’s players were staying in hopes of disturbing their rest.

Chants of the Spanish-language word for a male prostitute rang out when the goalkeeper of Ecuador made goal kicks last week.

The chant began in a qualifying match between the U.S. and Mexico for the Olympics several years ago.

Showers of a different sort at the Azteca, where the divide between the two sets of supporters is a Mexican bloke saying “calma.” ✋#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QimZlK3jNr — DavoBirmingham (@DavoBirmingham) July 6, 2026

As noted by ESPN, Mexico has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars due to the chant, which was heard worldwide during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In 2023, a match between the U.S. and Mexico was halted due to the chant.

Mexico lost a hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month in which it sought to get out of paying the fines, according to the Associated Press.

The ruling came amid Mexican claims that it “put measures in place since 2015 to educate, prevent and eradicate the chant.”

This is crazy. Mexico fans outside of the England hotel at 2am before their World Cup clash. pic.twitter.com/w2gQrmc2pw — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 5, 2026



“They (the judges) observed that the conduct of the fans was collective and widespread, and not merely a one-off occurrence,” the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement.

The court said Mexico’s soccer federation should not avoid liability for what its fans have now done for years.

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