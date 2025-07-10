Michelle Obama Stokes More Divorce Rumors with Eerie Choice of Words During Interview

Former first lady Michelle Obama used an odd choice of words when talking about her current stage in life.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Obama made comments about being “free” for the first time on her “IMO”podcast when speaking to her co-host and brother, Craig Robinson, along with guest Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“This stage in life for me, for me personally, is the first time that I’ve been completely free,” Obama said.

“Where every choice that I make in my life is not about my husband, not about his career, not about what my kids need or where they’re going. It’s totally about me,” the former first lady remarked about her situation.







Does this mean that Obama is thinking in terms of her life post-marriage to the former president?

If anything, it means she’s thinking about herself selfishly as an individual and rejoicing in shedding the responsibilities of a wife and mother.

Obama’s statement indicates that she did not view her life as good or fulfilling when her family came first.

The word “free” can give rise to a lot of speculation. Happily married couples don’t often talk about being “free” from their spouse.

Per the Mail, Obama was absent for both former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration, absences that fueled rumors her marriage was not stable.

The New York Post highlighted comments in June made by Obama to National Public Radio on the “Wild Card” podcast to host Rachel Martin.

“One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend,” she said.

“That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’”

“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” Obama added on divorce rumors.

“It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We’re 60, y’all,’”

Nothing Obama has said in recent months will put rumors to rest.

Certainly, anyone could understand her feeling relief from no longer being first lady, but her comments are more than that.

She wants to be a public figure — these statements were made on two different podcasts — but she doesn’t want to be tied down by her husband or children.

