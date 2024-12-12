A South Dakota middle school teacher is facing charges after a teen set up a trap for the alleged predator.

Zachary Kaderabek, who was a teacher in the Huron School District has been accused of sending inappropriate images to someone he thought was an underage girl, according to KELO-TV.

Kaderabek faces four charges of sexual exploitation and solicitation of a minor, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

The charges are class four and class six felonies respectively. If found guilty, Kaderabek could face up to 24 years in prison.

KIJV reported, Kaderabek was recently placed on unpaid administrative leave.

According to court documents cited by KELO, the incident began in May when a 12-year-old girl told a friend that Kaderabek had sent her a message on Snapchat that “made her feel uncomfortable.”

The friend took action. The friend was not named other than to say it was a teenage boy.

The friend created a fake account claiming to be a 14-year-old girl named “Kate.”

Kaderabek was added to the account as a friend, and “Kate” and he exchanged messages.

According to court documents, when the fake Kate said she was 14, Kaderabek wrote, “Oh, so only 4 more years,” with a winking face.

Kaderabek then made sexual comments and sent photos of his genitals, according to court papers.

According to WKBN-TV, police were alerted by Huron Middle School after a parent said a student had received “concerning messages.”

Court papers indicated that Kaderabek did not deny the interaction when confronted by investigators, according to KELO.

Zachary Kaderabek, 28, teacher at Huron Middle School, faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor. (Students caught him by catfishing him posing as 14-year-old girls on Snapchat.) South Dakota The fake accounts were created after a… pic.twitter.com/uifsPlhzzl — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) December 11, 2024

“Zachary admitted to speaking to the minors on Snapchat and sending them 4 pictures of his ‘penis’ via Snapchat after the juvenile informed him that she was under the age of 14,” court papers said.

Huron School District Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff shared a statement, noting that the school board has changed Kaderabek’s status since the charges were filed.

“The Huron School District is communicating with its attorney and is cooperating with law enforcement. All policies, procedures, and laws are being followed,” he said.

“The accused staff member was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 18 and moved to unpaid administrative leave at a Board of Education meeting on Dec. 9,” he said.

