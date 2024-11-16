Migrant: Even if He Deports Me, I'm Glad Donald Trump Won

When CNN interviewed illegal immigrants regarding what they thought about Donald Trump’s win, they were probably expecting unalloyed vitriol.

Instead, they got a window into why America voted Trump in as president again — even if it means deportation.

For Wednesday’s episode of “Anderson Cooper 360,” correspondent Rosa Flores was sent out to talk to “Hispanic families facing deportation, even those who supported the president-elect.”

One of them, Flores said in a voice-over, was “an undocumented mechanic who has worked in Houston for 25 years.”

“He plays in this park with his two U.S. citizen children, ages five and nine, and stands by Donald Trump,” she said in the segment.

“So you support Donald Trump because of the economy?” she asked the man.

“For the economy, yes,” he responded.

“But you don’t support the anti-immigrant rhetoric?” she asked. No, he didn’t, and he didn’t support mass deportation, either.

“Are you afraid that you could be deported in this mass deportation?” she asked.

“I’m not afraid. I’m not afraid,” he said.

Later on, Flores asked, “If you get deported, would you regret your support to Donald Trump?”

Through a translator, he said he wouldn’t.

“So, you’re really not thinking about yourself. You’re thinking about your children and the future of your children?” she said.

“Yes, I want the better for my children,” he said.

NEW: Migrant says he would still support Donald Trump even if he got deported because Trump is better for his family. “I want [life] better for my children.” Ok, this guy can stay.pic.twitter.com/GRH3C7g8y9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2024

Now, of course, this is CNN — so they learned absolutely the wrong lesson from an illegal immigrant who might get deported supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris. Or rather, in typical CNN fashion, they found someone who runs a migrant activist group to say the wrong lesson for them.

“There’s still a lot of machismo,” said Cesar Espinoza.

“There’s still a lot of misogyny. And something that we need to say aloud is there’s a lot of anti-blackness.”

Or maybe — and this is just a random thought here — America has been so thoroughly ruined by the Biden-Harris administration that even illegal immigrants would rather an immigration hard-liner who can make the country prosperous for their children than for another four years of pain.

Even those who arrived illegally, or whose parents or grandparents may have arrived illegally, in previous waves of immigration seem aghast at the open-border policy of the outgoing administration.

Moreover, inflation has made living in America profoundly costly — and Democratic policies incentivizing crime have hit urban communities the hardest.

Americans — and even those in America who can’t vote and shouldn’t legally be here — have had enough. If this is news to CNN, that shows just how impermeable the legacy media newsroom bubble really is.

