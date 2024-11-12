Flashback: Video of Tom Homan Taking Down AOC Resurfaces, Showing Why Trump Picked Him

Shortly after President-elect Donald Trump appointed Tom Homan as “border czar,” the immigration hardliner’s hilarious 2019 smackdown of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York went viral on social media.

Trump supporters gushed that Homan’s epic schooling of AOC confirms that he’s the right man for the job.

The viral clip was from a July 2019 congressional hearing discussing the illegal immigration crisis.

At the time, Ocasio-Cortez berated Homan for supporting a “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration, which she disingenuously characterized as a “family separation” program.

“You recommended family separation?” she asked.

“I recommended zero tolerance [of illegal border crossings],” the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement replied.

“Which includes family separation,” AOC chirped.

America, Watch your new Border Czar, Tom Homan, absolutely destroy AOC with nothing but facts 🔥🔥🔥 We are in good hands. pic.twitter.com/2t7qggNCfq — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 11, 2024

Is Tom Homan a good choice for this position? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (755 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Homan pointed out that anyone who breaks the law risks getting “separated” from his family because he could be thrown in jail.

“[It’s] the same as it is with every U.S. citizen parent [who] gets arrested when they’re with a child,” he underscored. “If I get arrested for [driving under the influence] and I have a young child in the car, I’m going to be separated.”

“When I was a police officer in New York and I arrested a father for domestic violence, I separated that father from his family,” he explained.

“Mr. Homan, with all due respect, legal asylees are not charged with any crime,” the Bronx Bolshevik retorted.

That’s when Homan dropped a bombshell, by reminding Ocasio-Cortez — an elected “lawmaker” — that if you’re in the U.S. illegally, you’re a criminal who broke the law.

“When you’re in this country illegally, it’s Violation 8, United States Code 1325,” he explained.

Homan schooled the former bartender, saying, “If you want to seek asylum, you go through the port of entry. Do it the legal way. The attorney general of the United States has made that clear.”

Like other Democrats, AOC conflates migrants who sneak into the country illegally with legitimate asylum seekers, who are fleeing torture, political or religious persecution in their home nations.

Most of the illegal aliens in the United States are not political refugees. It’s absurd to suggest otherwise.

Homan won praise from Trump supporters on X, who said he’s the right person to be America’s border czar.

He’s the right man for the job, no doubt about that. — David Valiant (@valiant_memes) November 11, 2024

AOC has no brain and stands no chance 🍿🎬 — Patrick Perrin (@Doublep_squared) November 11, 2024

I am SO HAPPY to hear that Tom Homan is our next BORDER CZAR! Just AWESOME news! — Terry Lee (@TerryLee276610) November 11, 2024

Homan’s refusal to cave to left-wing emotional blackmail suggests that he could actually stem our border disaster.

The unprecedented illegal immigration crisis that has metastasized during the past three-and-a-half years is a national emergency.

The United States has devolved into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens under Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

Unfettered illegal immigration drains public resources, erodes social cohesion and compromises national security.

🚨🇺🇸 2023 ILLEGAL MIGRATION GROWS 10X IN SEVEN YEARS 2024 SO FAR: 988,819

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531 Source: US Customs & Border Protectionpic.twitter.com/oLW6GyOLZr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2024

Nothing at all to be concerned about here…

73,008 illegal alien invaders apprehended from the Middle East. How did they get to the US? They sure as hell didn’t walk… 2-years. Almost 75K ME illegal aliens – how many made it into the US without being apprehended? pic.twitter.com/BTrYwEMAr9 — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) October 12, 2023

The staggering barrage of illegal migrants that have flooded the nation — with many of them military-age males from all corners of the world, including terrorist hotbeds — should send chills down the spines of all Americans.

Hopefully, the tide will turn during Trump‘s second term. Hiring Homan was definitely a step in the right direction.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.