Mike Bloomberg Drops Out, Giving Biden Another Boost

By Joe Setyon
Published March 4, 2020 at 8:21am
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has ended his campaign for president and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” Bloomberg said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

Bloomberg dropped out after a dismal showing on Super Tuesday.

Despite spending more than $200 million on ads in Super Tuesday states, he won just one contest, and that was in the small island territory of American Samoa.

In total, Bloomberg spent more than $500 million on his campaign.

Bloomberg said Wednesday that he simply does not see a path forward to winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

“After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists,” he said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.”

He went on to praise Biden as a candidate.

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee?

“I’ve known Joe for a very long time,” Bloomberg said. “I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country — including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.”

“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life,” the former New York City mayor continued.

“Today I am glad to endorse him — and I will work to make him the next president of the United States,” he concluded.

With Bloomberg out of the race, the only remaining so-called “moderate” in the race is Biden.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar both dropped out earlier this week and endorsed Biden.

Now, it appears that it’s a two-man race for the nomination between Biden and democratic socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, though Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has yet to win a primary contest and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts, is staying in it for the time being.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
