Mike Bloomberg Finally Wins First Delegates, but Not from a State: American Samoa

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii have won their first delegates in the Democratic presidential race thanks to American Samoa.

The island has six Democratic delegates and its caucus awarded five to Bloomberg.

Gabbard received one delegate.

Bloomberg’s campaign tweeted its gratitude to the U.S. territory.

Bloomberg got nearly half the votes, followed by Gabbard’s 29 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts all were below the 15 percent threshold, said island party executive director Andrew Bergquist.

