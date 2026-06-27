How a Ministry Is Spreading Christianity in Iran Using AI

As more Iranians develop an interest in Christianity, one ministry is using artificial intelligence to help propagate the truth of the gospel.

Transform Iran, which shares the good news of Jesus Christ both with Iranian citizens and members of the Iranian diaspora, developed an AI tool called Kairos to support the nation’s rapidly growing church, per a report from Christian Today.

There are a number of obstacles to Christian conversion and growth that Kairos is meant to address.

“It is about helping people access biblical truth when geography, persecution, security concerns or a lack of Christian community make human connection difficult,” Nigel Sussex, the development director of Transform UK, remarked.

“We want seekers to find answers they can trust and believers to be strengthened in their faith wherever they live.”

Instead of simply drawing information from the internet, Kairos takes content from more than 7,000 articles in Transform Iran’s Persian-language apologetics library.

The ministry also incorporates human moderation to ensure theological accuracy.

“People everywhere are searching for truth, identity and hope, yet millions still lack access to trustworthy answers about Christianity,” Transform Iran CEO Lana Silk told Christian Today.

“We built Kairos to be different. Every response is rooted in Scripture, shaped by sound theology and designed to point people towards Jesus Christ,” Silk continued.

“Kairos has been accessed in 27 out of the 30 most persecuted countries — it’s free of charge, theologically strong and accessible in so many languages. Our prayer is that it will help more people discover the love of Christ and the transforming power of the gospel.”

Iranian Christians have faced persecution for decades under the nation’s Islamic regime, with particularly harsh punishments for those who leave Islam to embrace Christ.

The government of Iran has shut down the internet amid the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, according to a report from Open Doors.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned citizens that their social media activity is being monitored, and that the use of “enemy” websites could result in penalties.

“Iran has a long history of monitoring citizens and placing extra pressure on minorities, including Christians, using this tactic,” Open Doors reported.

“Reports show that Iranian authorities closely track online activity, and people who post or engage with content critical of the government can face harassment, arrest or even serious criminal charges.”

Christians have often been accused of “propaganda against national security” under this legal regime.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.