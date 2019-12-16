'Miracle' Christmas Light Display Inspires Non-Verbal Girl with Autism To Speak for First Time, Mom Says

Like many mothers and daughters, Marisabel Figueroa Lopez and her 13-year-old daughter Kaitlyn love looking at Christmas lights.

But unlike many, the joy of the season has helped Kaitlyn speak — for what her mother says is the very first time.

Lopez has posted lots of photos and some video on Facebook from one light display in particular. Neighbor Don Weaver has had an impressive setup every Christmas for at least 10 years, and it’s safe to say that the mother-daughter duo are two of its biggest fans.

“[K]aitlyn has been coming here 10 and running,” Lopez posted on Dec. 4. “Boy she love this!! And it never gets old … Christmas in up on us!!”

But this year, the sparkling lights and cheery music elicited an unexpected response from Kaitlyn: “And then she jumped up and said ‘Santa’s coming! Santa’s coming!'” the proud mom told WFLA.

This was especially exciting because after Kaitlyn was diagnosed with autism at age 3, doctors said she’d never speak.

“I was trying to catch my breath,” she continued. “Because it was the first time that I had heard my daughter’s voice.”

She had to share her excitement on Facebook, and has been keeping readers updated on the different news outlets that have picked up their story.

“Hello Facebook friends and family my Daughter Kaitlyn De Jesus will be on #SpectrumBayNews9 tonight at 10 pm so be sure to TuneIn,” she shared on Dec. 9. “… she’s been going to see these Christmas lights since she was three and she is now 13 and being very vocal about going to this house every Christmas holiday she will ask to see the house of lights and music.”

“Mr. Don Weaver has been a big part of Kaitlyn becoming verbal due to her being non-verbal and having autism he does it not only for the community but doesn’t realize how much he helps Kaitlyn progressed. So for that we are Beyond thankful. For taking time out of his day to put up thousands and thousands of Lights along with a lot of Kaitlyn favorite holiday music.”

“[H]e makes this community very happy … but one thing is for sure every year for 10 years he has made a little girl very happy. To the point where it makes her verbal … it is also one way to show support for #AutismSpeaks even if it is through Christmas lights and music.”

As for the neighbor, he seems happy to see just how much Kaitlyn enjoys his handiwork.

“It’s just been unbelievable seeing the changes in her from last year to this year,” he told WFLA.

“The Magic of Christmas lights is amazing!” he posted on Facebook. “We are incredible blessed to be be able to help Kaitlyn find her words thru the magic of our Christmas lights. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!”

Lopez said hearing her daughter speak — even just a few words — has given her renewed hope that the future might bring more speech for Kaitlyn.

“For me,” she said, “it is a Christmas miracle.”

“To hear her speak, it just gives me hope,” she added. “Today it’s 2-3 words, tomorrow it could be a sentence. A year from now it could be a whole conversation.”

