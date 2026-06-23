MLB Issues Unexpected Response on Players With Bible Verses on Uniforms, Says They Will Never Be Fined

Major League Baseball has issued a response in light of a recent controversy featuring three players from the San Francisco Giants.

KGO reported that last Friday, Giants’ pitchers Landon Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on their “pride” themed Giants caps, a passage making use of the rainbow as a sign of a covenant with God.

Backlash ensued and the team issued an official statement.

“The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community… We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations,” the organization said.

“We understand that the choices by individual players has caused pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community and we are sorry for that.”

Per ESPN, the MLB sent these three players a warning. Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney said, “The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations.”

After a letter by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley demanding answers from MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, the official responded on Friday, saying no fines or disciplinary action will be taken.

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Before delving into the contents of Manfred’s response, pictures of the hats in question were posted to social media platform X, where the verse is clearly displayed next to the team’s logo.

MLB JUST CAVED AFTER PUNISHING PLAYERS FOR BIBLE VERSES The @MLB Commissioner just backtracked after they threatened Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to target players for their religious beliefs again HUGE pic.twitter.com/gh8d85lcQ3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

Hawley posted the commissioner’s letter to X on Monday.

.@MLB Commissioner writes to me and admits they were wrong to threaten the Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to fine or discipline these players – or any players for their religious beliefs pic.twitter.com/rnPy2F7fyR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 22, 2026

Manfred acknowledge some players’ discomfort sporting “pride” imagery, stating that the league believes players and employees “should not be compelled to participate in a celebratory event (particularly by wearing something on their person) if such participation would violate their sincere religious beliefs or values.”

He added that in 2023, the MLB adopted a new policy barring teams from having special uniforms, equipment, or hats for celebration days with the exception of very specific circumstances, such as commemorating a deceased player.

Yet, the Giants and a fellow club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were grandfathered in per their request to continue to use the “pride” logo and branding.

Manfred explained that those cities were “homes to some of the largest LGBTQ communities in the United States,” and the clubs wanted to keep supporting them. The MLB allowed it on the condition that players would not be forced to do anything, and teams would make sure players were comfortable before moving forward.

At this point in the letter, Manfred shifts the blame to the Giants. “Unfortunately, this year the Giants’ communication with players was inadequate and not clear.”

“Some players apparently did not understand that they had the option to wear their normal uniform and elected to add messages to their hats bearing the pride logo as a result,” he continued.

“The Giants players were allowed to wear the hats with biblical references for the entire game. After the game had concluded, my office issued a routine oral warning about the uniform policy violation — unfortunately, it was issued before we became aware of the Giants’ lapse in communication,” he said. “The players were neither fined nor disciplined, nor will they ever be.”

The grandfathering decision is an odd one, considering the commissioner’s claim in the very same letter that “the League does not desire for its players to become messengers for political or social issues while in uniform playing baseball games because many messages have the potential to offend some segment of our fanbase,” given how divisive “pride” has become.

Despite that, the language “never will be” is reassuring.

Go back 10 years to the great awokening, and you’d find the mob tearing at the doors of the MLB’s corporate office.

While “pride” is not gone by any means, moments like this show the tide is turning for a return to normalcy.

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