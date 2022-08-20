Share
News
Sports
The Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto during the first inning of a game on Monday in Chicago.
The Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto during the first inning of a game on Monday in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / AP)

MLB Player Hospitalized Mid-Game for 'Shortness of Breath'

 By The Associated Press  August 19, 2022 at 9:01pm
Share

Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against Atlanta because of shortness of breath that was exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks, Houston manager Dusty Baker said.

Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer.

That’s when Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, made his break for the Houston dugout.

“He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.

“I’m glad we got him out when we did because I looked up and he was in the dugout and it was kind of a scary moment because it could be anything, but they said he’s doing fine at the moment.”

Trending:
Watch: DC Mayor's Infuriating Response When Asked Why She Is Kicking 40% of Black Students Out of School

Baker said no one in the Astros’ dugout knew Alvarez, an AL All-Star this year and the 2019 Rookie of the Year, was in any distress.

“We didn’t see anything,” Baker said. “I just looked up in the dugout and he was there. After that we had to take it into emergency action to find out what’s wrong and then the emergency crew came over and took him to the hospital.”

Losing Alvarez, who ranks first in AL on-base percentage and second in homers, slugging percentage, OPS and runs, for any length of time would be a big blow to Houston. The AL-leading Astros are 77-44 and primed for another deep postseason run.

They lost in the World Series last year to Atlanta.

“He’s a big, big part of this team,” Baker said. “He’s our big boy in the middle, so we’re not thinking about losing him. We’re thinking about getting him back and hopefully he’ll be all right tomorrow.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Eggplants the Size of Strawberries: China Faces Devastating Crop Failures
MLB Player Hospitalized Mid-Game for 'Shortness of Breath'
Yellowstone Officials Say Human Foot Found in Hot Spring Is Linked to Grisly Incident
Infamous ISIS 'Beatle' Learns His Sentence for 'Barbaric' Crimes Against American Hostages
Swimming Session Turns Deadly as Child Dies from Brain-Eating Infection
See more...

Conversation