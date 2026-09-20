True Crime-Obsessed Crazies Are Making the Clancy Holdout Juror Family's Life a Living Hell

The family of the only juror refusing to acquit Lindsay Clancy of killing her three children has been facing nonstop harassment since the juror’s name was made public.

In the days after the prosecution ended in a mistrial, media outlets have reported on allegations about the lone juror, a 48-year-old man and the only African-American to serve on the jury, including a rent dispute and domestic assault charges that were dropped.

The New York Post reported that in the days since the juror’s name was publicized, family members have had their lives upended.

“He looked at the case, and he made the call,” the juror’s brother said in an interview with the outlet.

The family of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial says their lives have been turned upside down since the mistrial. “My family cannot leave the house,” a relative said, claiming people are leaving notes at their mother’s home. Jurors’ identities remain sealed as… pic.twitter.com/2FXDH0qeyQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2026

“For me, that’s how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there.”

The brother added, “His choice was good for some people, but not good for other people.”

The holdout juror, a Haitian immigrant and a devout Roman Catholic, has faced constant hounding from “true-crime gawkers,” the New York Post said.

His brother said that “my family cannot leave the house.”

“They are leaving notes at my mother’s house. They won’t leave us alone and we don’t know anything,” he continued.

“People have been calling me like crazy. It’s crazy.”

Some of the other 11 jurors who wanted to acquit Clancy have accused the lone holdout of not listening to the judge’s instructions on “reasonable doubt.”

BREAKING: The Holdout Juror has just been DOXXED I will not share that But I will share his GiveSendGo, and I hope you all will too. Let’s show our support:https://t.co/JhOCI7KNlB — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2026

While the holdout juror faces accusations of domestic violence — including 2025 allegations from his teenage nephew, who says the juror beat him — the New York Post reported that others viewed him positively.

“He is a really nice guy,” the owner of a local garage frequented by the juror for gas and repairs described. “He goes to church.”

“He paid for a lady the other day who couldn’t pay her gas,” the business owner continued.

“She said, ‘I can’t pay.’ And he went right over and paid her bill.”

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