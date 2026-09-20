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Lindsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
Lindsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Greg Derr - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

True Crime-Obsessed Crazies Are Making the Clancy Holdout Juror Family's Life a Living Hell

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 10:00am
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The family of the only juror refusing to acquit Lindsay Clancy of killing her three children has been facing nonstop harassment since the juror’s name was made public.

In the days after the prosecution ended in a mistrial, media outlets have reported on allegations about the lone juror, a 48-year-old man and the only African-American to serve on the jury, including a rent dispute and domestic assault charges that were dropped.

The New York Post reported that in the days since the juror’s name was publicized, family members have had their lives upended.

“He looked at the case, and he made the call,” the juror’s brother said in an interview with the outlet.

“For me, that’s how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there.”

The brother added, “His choice was good for some people, but not good for other people.”

The holdout juror, a Haitian immigrant and a devout Roman Catholic, has faced constant hounding from “true-crime gawkers,” the New York Post said.

His brother said that “my family cannot leave the house.”

“They are leaving notes at my mother’s house. They won’t leave us alone and we don’t know anything,” he continued.

“People have been calling me like crazy. It’s crazy.”

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Some of the other 11 jurors who wanted to acquit Clancy have accused the lone holdout of not listening to the judge’s instructions on “reasonable doubt.”

While the holdout juror faces accusations of domestic violence — including 2025 allegations from his teenage nephew, who says the juror beat him — the New York Post reported that others viewed him positively.

“He is a really nice guy,” the owner of a local garage frequented by the juror for gas and repairs described. “He goes to church.”

“He paid for a lady the other day who couldn’t pay her gas,” the business owner continued.

“She said, ‘I can’t pay.’ And he went right over and paid her bill.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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