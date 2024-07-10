Shortstop Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays has been officially charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor.

The charges, filed in the Dominican Republic, cap an investigation that began on July 10, 2023, when allegations surfaced that Franco had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to ESPN.

“We are aware of the charges against Mr. Franco,” MLB, which has its own investigation into Franco underway, said in a statement.

“Our investigation remains open, and we will continue to closely monitor the case as it moves forward,” the statement said.

#BREAKING: Authorities in the Dominican Republic have levied new accusations of human trafficking against star Rays shortstop Wander Franco. MORE: https://t.co/6L8SH43qbj pic.twitter.com/AeB180b8dz — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) July 10, 2024

Franco, 23, was an All-Star for Tampa who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021.

The mother of the girl was also indicted on money laundering and is under house arrest, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors claimed Franco paid the girl’s mother during the four months of his alleged relationship with the girl.

Will Wander Franco ever play professional baseball again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I mean, ultimately, serious charges, very concerning,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday.

“Probably best that I don’t comment much past that and keep our focus on this team,” he said.

Franco was placed on baseball’s restricted list after the charges, ending the pay he had been getting while on administrative leave. He had been getting 50 percent of his $2 million salary.

Franco has an Aug. 14 hearing.

I hope wander franco stays in jail forever pic.twitter.com/9QFKUyZQ16 — IcyVert (@IcyVert) January 19, 2024

“Only the relevance of the evidence will be determined and whether it merits consideration in a trial,” Dominican criminal lawyer Francisco Manuel Lazala said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Otherwise, the court may dismiss the case if it finds the evidence irrelevant. We understand there’s a high likelihood this case will proceed to a trial, where Wander Franco’s guilt or innocence will be determined.”

Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación, Franco’s lawyer, said his client will not face a trial.

“Everything will fall apart, because Wander is not linked to the charges against him,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.