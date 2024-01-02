Tampa Bay Rays star shortstop has been detained by authorities in the Dominican Republic amid an investigation into claims of a relationship with a minor.

On Monday, Franco and his lawyers appeared at Puerto Plata’s prosecutor’s office to discuss an investigation connecting him to a minor, according to the Tampa Bay Times, citing Dominican newspapers Listin Diario and Diario Libre.

The Monday interview lasted for about three hours, according to the Associated Press.

Franco was arrested because he did not attend a scheduled meeting with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías, ESPN wrote, citing a source it did not name.

The ESPN report said the arrest was not connected to the wider investigation.

Citing sources it did not name, ESPN reported that at least two people have filed claims against Franco, with allegations looming of a third person being involved with him.

The Tampa Bay Times report indicated that Franco and a woman, who has made allegations against him, were both detained.

A post on X from Hector Gomez, who identifies himself as a Major League Baseball insider, said Franco is not likely to be released soon.

“On wednesday, Wander Franco will be taken in front of a judge to be arraigned, according to lawyer @FelixPortes the prosecutors are expected to ask for wander to remain in Jail with no bail as the process continues,” he posted.

The Times report said that last week, authorities searched multiple homes related to Franco, including his mother’s residence.

After the searches, Franco was told to contact authorities, which he did not.

The Rays are not commenting on the proceedings.

In noting that 18 is the legal age of consent in the Dominican Republic, the Tampa Bay Times reported that allegations of relationships with minors have dogged Franco.

Franco did not play for Tampa after Aug. 12. He initially took a one-week leave that morphed into an administrative leave as part of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Since then, Tampa has removed materials that featured him from Tropicana Field.

In November 2021, Franco signed an 11-year agreement with the Rays, which was worth $182 million.

