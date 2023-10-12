Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman showed his solidarity with Israel on Tuesday during Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to more than 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans, according to CBS News.

For Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Bregman, who is Jewish, drew a small Star of David on his hat.

Alex Bregman had a Star of David drawn on his hat today 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/NhsYB0lcFG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2023



Bregman had a good game, hitting a home run in the fifth inning to extend the Astros’ lead to 5-0. Houston, the 2022 World Series champs, went on to win the game 9-1.



On Wednesday, they beat the Twins again to take the series 3-1 and advance to the American League Championship Series for the seventh straight season, ESPN reported.

What a pick by Alex Bregman 👏 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/rMTg4uzn6w — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2023

Sports Illustrated reported in January that Bregman seeks to be a role model for the Jewish community.

In December, he participated in a Hanukkah celebration at Houston’s Congregation Beth Yeshurun.

“In this position, you have a platform and you’re able to reach a lot of people,” Bregman told The Times of Israel. “I want Jewish kids who dream about playing baseball to believe that they can play in the big leagues and live out their dream, too.”

On Wednesday, prior to Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves held a moment of silence and prayer for the victims of the Hamas attack.

The Israeli flag was displayed on the big screen at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during that time.

The Atlanta Braves join the Phillies and Major League Baseball in mourning the lives lost in Israel and pray for the safe return of those who are missing. Our thoughts are with all who are impacted by the horrific violence. pic.twitter.com/x1k6e6Txq1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 11, 2023

MLB also put out a statement on Monday saying, “We are horrified by the acts of terrorism committed against the people of Israel that took so many lives.”

“We mourn for all those who lost loved ones and pray for the wounded, their caretakers and those still searching for family and friends. We condemn these acts of hatred and violence and are heartbroken for the people of Israel.”

