Democrats Pledge to Save Mike Johnson if MTG Moves to Oust Him

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson as a turncoat after the Democrat leadership in the House vowed to save Johnson from being ousted if Greene forces a vote on her the speaker’s position.

Greene has been unhappy with Johnson’s many work with Democrats, such as the passage of the $95 billion foreign aid bill April 20. But the Democrats have now spoken up and pledged to oppose any removal effort by Republicans, The Hill reported.

House Democrat leaders published a joint statement on Tuesday declaring they would vote to table any “motion to vacate” the speaker’s position — a motion that’s required to force the speaker out, like the one that led to the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The statement from House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar of California accused Johnson’s detractors in the House of engaging in “MAGA extremism” and siding with U.S. foes like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“For months, House Republicans irresponsibly delayed critical security assistance to our democratic allies in Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, while simultaneously blocking humanitarian assistance to civilians in harm’s way in places like Gaza, Haiti and the Sudan,” the statement said.

“Thanks to a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, led by President Biden, we were finally able to meet the national security needs of the American people.

“From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people over politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results. At the same time, House Democrats have aggressively pushed back against MAGA extremism. We will continue to do just that.”

Greene has filed a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair in March, but thus far only two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona — have co-signed the move.

In the conclusion of their statement, the Democrat leaders pledged, “At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of pro-Putin Republican obstruction, We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.”

Despite filing her motion, Greene has not tried to force the vote to vacate, but she has continued to be vocal in her opposition to Johnson’s speakership.

After the Democrat leadership’s statement, Greene renewed her assault on Johnson and called him “officially the Democrat Speaker of the House,” and called on Johnson to resign and switch parties.

Greene posted an extended attack on Johnson on X on Tuesday.

“Everyday, I fight the Democrat agenda destroying America and I fight for an America First Republican agenda,” she wrote.

“Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Here is their official endorsement of his Speakership.

“What slimy back room deal did Johnson make for the Democrats’ support?” Greene asked.

“He should resign, switch parties, and continue voting for Biden’s open border invasion of America, endless wars, full term abortion on demand, trans agenda on children, warrantless spying on the American people, weaponizing government against President Trump and his supporters, and every other Democrat wishlist item he’s handed over,’ she said.

Greene then hinted that she is soon to force her vote to vacate the speaker’s chair.

“If the Democrats want to elect him Speaker (and some Republicans want to support the Democrats’ chosen Speaker), I’ll give them the chance to do it,” she wrote.

“I’m a big believer in recorded votes because putting Congress on record allows every American to see the truth and provides transparency to our votes.”

“Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I’m about to give them their coming out party!”

Her co-signer, Rep. Thomas Massie, also posted an X message blasting Johnson, writing, “Hakeem Jeffries vows to save Mike Johnson’s Speakership. Why wouldn’t he? Johnson has given the Democrats everything they want.”

Thanks mainly to early resignations of Republicans during Johnson’s short tenure as speaker of the House, the GOP majority has dwindled and now stands at only a scant five votes more than the Democrats, with 217 Republicans to 212 Democrats.

