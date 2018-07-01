Moore’s Plan to Stop SCOTUS Pick: Surround White House and ‘Stand There’

Movie maker Michael Moore called for national panic and protests now that President Donald Trump will make his second Supreme Court selection.

“I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol. I will stand there,” he vowed during his appearance Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement last week. Trump has said he will pick a replacement from a list of 25 conservative judges, and announce it on July 9.

“If this judge goes through, for at least the rest of our lives, it’s a right-wing court. That’s it. It’s over,” Moore said on “Real Time.”

During an appearance Saturday on “Fox and Friends Weekend,” Derek Hunter, the author of “Outrage, Inc.” said liberals’ rhetoric verges on comic, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: Report: US Top Country in Combating Human Trafficking

“They’ve been turning up the outrage meter to 11 on everything,” he said. “They are at a point where you can’t be more outraged anymore.”

Hunter noted that hyperbole has been flowing from the left since Trump’s first executive order on travel resitrictions was announced in January 2017 and has only grown more hysterical since then.

“Liberals need to keep people in a constant emotional state because in an emotional state, you’re not thinking rationally.” Hunter said. “Rational thought is kryptonite to the left.”

As for Moore, Hunter said the filmmaker was in a class by himself.

Do you wish hysterical liberals would let Trump govern? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“There’s a level of insanity, and then there’s Michael Moore,” he said.

According to the Daily Beast, Moore used an appearance on Thursday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to predict that that Trump will seek and win re-election in 2020 and then refuse to surrender power when his second term ends.

“ … The end game sadly is going to be Trump is not going to leave, he plans to be re-elected, he loves the term ‘president for life,’” he told Colbert, according to the Daily Beast. “The only way that we’re going to stop this is eventually we’re all going to have to put our bodies on the line.”

On “Real Time,” Moore also claimed that “fascism is at the doorstep,” The Washington Post reported.

“People are afraid to use the word, but I think that we have got to be very serious about this,” Moore said, referring to Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill as leaders who defeated fascism.

RELATED: Internet Instantly Recognizes Familiar Face at Russia-Sponsored Anti-Trump Protest

“If they defeated fascism, look what we’ve got. We’ve got a country where the vast majority believe in women’s rights, environmental stuff, don’t put people in jail for using drugs. All of that stuff, the majority are with us. We are the majority. Why don’t we start acting like the majority?” he said.

“When are people going to get off the couch and when are we going to rise up?” he said.

Moore noted that of all the things he thinks are wrong with Trump, one of the most dangerous is that Trump does what he says he will do.

“This is the beauty and the genius of Trump and why you have to step back for a second and admire him the way Patton admired Rommel. That Trump — when he says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it,” Moore said.

“They are never going to stop. And we never act like that on any of the things that we say we believe in.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.