Moose Brings 100 MPH Police Chase to a Grinding Halt in Alaska

An Alaska police chase took a bizarre turn for the worse when one of the largest animals in North America became involved.

A motorcyclist fleeing the police fatally collided with a moose on Sunday, according to the crime blotter of the Wasilla Police Department.

The motorcyclist was traveling at speeds estimated in excess of 100 miles an hour when he struck the animal, according to police.

The collision proved fatal. 36-year-old David Nagl was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to KTUU-TV.

The cops had originally sought to stop Nagl for four traffic violations, according to their summary of the incident.

The suspect “continued eluding until he and the motorcycle impacted a moose at a speed estimated to be in excess of 100 mph,” according to Wasilla Police.

Police identified Nagl as a Wasilla resident. His next of kin have been notified.

In spite of their reputation, moose can prove dangerous to humans.

Moose often pose a risk to motorists and act aggressively towards people in some circumstances.

Have you seen a moose in the wild? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

More Alaskans are injured in incidents involving moose than in bear attacks, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. They’re more likely to attack during mating season, or when they’re in the custody of their young.

One moose mauled a team of sled dogs after attacking a training sled racer earlier this year in the state.

Sled driver Bridgett Watkins was training for a race when “a very large healthy bull moose” charged her dogsled.

The woman emptied her gun into the charging animal, but even this wasn’t enough to get the beast to stop.

“I have never felt so helpless in my life,” Watkins said.

“He would not leave us alone and he even stood over top of the team refusing to retreat. Our friend that lives out on the river was able to finally get to us and kill the animal that dropped just beside the team.”

Alaska also has one of the highest rate of collisions between drivers and moose in the entire world.

The Department of Fish and Game estimates that 800 collisions between drivers and moose occur every year in the state.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.