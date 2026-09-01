As the world awaits a verdict and a sentence in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, it is important to remember that she’s not the first mother to snap, kill her children, and find herself the subject of public sympathy.

On March 8, 1954, a 24-year-old Maine housewife named Constance Fisher drowned her three children in a bathtub while battling postpartum depression and then attempted suicide, according to multiple reports from the time.

She was spared prison and death. Despite the horrible crimes she committed, Fisher went on to double her body count, author Bob Briggs reported in his book on the case.

Fisher spent five years at the Augusta State Hospital in Maine before her eventual release and a reconciliation with her husband.

After she was released from the mental hospital, the couple continued their marriage, started over, and had three more children.

Fisher snapped again in 1967 and drowned those three children in another bathtub and was sent back to the hospital, which was where she should have been the entire time.

The youngest victim in her second killing spree was only nine months old.

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To say this case has some striking similarities to Clancy’s murders would be an understatement.

Feminists nationwide are showing Clancy support and giving her their cash, combined to the tune of over $1 million.

We don’t need to learn about Fisher’s separate killings to know we shouldn’t be doing this as a society.

After four days of deliberations as of Tuesday, 12 people had not yet come to the conclusion that a woman capable of strangling her own children to death does not deserve to spend another day of her life outside of prison.

The lack of a quick verdict is, in fact, a verdict — but against modernity, TikTok, and millions of modern women who have made it their mission of the summer to excuse Clancy’s actions.

No healthy society should ever take days to condemn a self-admitted child-killing murderer, no matter what her mental state was.

Lindsay pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder when her trial began, but with the admission that she was the killer and that she acted alone.

Her defense team has argued that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder, claiming she heard a male voice telling her to kill her children and was not criminally responsible due to her alleged temporary insanity.

Clancy’s three dead children are collateral damage or afterthoughts to her supporters.

The homicidal, feminist desire for unchecked abortion has gone beyond full term and now includes children and babies in diapers.

But as the country grapples with the fact that we’ve ended up here — a place where the murders of children are being rationalized by the masses — it’s important to put this case in context.

Lindsay Clancy and Constance Fisher are not the same woman, as all human beings are unique.

Still, our society already handled this subject more than 70 years ago with a nearly identical homicidal mother who was shown sympathy and spared prison or death after killing her babies.

A New England court’s suicidal empathy in the 1950s led to more dead children, and we learned nothing from the case.

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