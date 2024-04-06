A mother from Mississippi called the police on her own sons when she saw their faces on the news in a story about a shooting.

The mom, who lives in Holly Springs, turned in her 17- and 18-year-old sons Wednesday when she saw they were wanted in connection with a shooting at a police officer on Tuesday. She turned them in after the story broke in the media, according to WMC-TV.

The two sons, whose names were not released, were charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. The officers were not hit by gunfire.

The story began Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m. when a Holly Springs, Mississippi, police officer said he attempted to pull a vehicle over for driving erratically with no headlights on Interstate 22.

But instead of stopping, the driver of the vehicle allegedly sped up and tried to elude police.

The driver did not only flee, but officers said someone inside the car fired at least two shots at them.

“It was dangerous for the officers and any other pedestrian and anyone that was on that interstate at that time. That was a very dangerous situation,” Holly Springs police chief Darryl Bowens said, per WMC.

Not long afterward, a Marshall County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing the car and reported the suspects had fled the car and run into the woods.

But the two were caught on a Ring doorbell camera, and the images were released to the public.

Once the photos were released, the mother of the suspects caught the story.

“I was like, ‘Are you serious? Oh, hell no.’ I got up, and I asked questions,” the mother, who did not want her identify revealed, said, according to WPVI-TV.

After seeing the images on television, the mom called the police on her sons. She said she will not tolerate that sort of behavior.

“I don’t play no games with them. If you’re going to do the crime, you’re going to do the time — plain and simple,” she said.

The woman also said she hopes that turning them will help clear them of any wrongdoing and that she is not aware of any other behavior like the shooting incident.

The woman said that turning in her sons was very emotional for her and that both told her they were innocent.

“My child does not get in trouble,” she explained. … “All they do is stay home and play games. So this is very new. This is very shocking.”

A third person of interest was interviewed by police in the case, but that person has not been charged, according to WPVI.

