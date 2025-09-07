Mother's Bungee Jump Ends in Heartbreaking 300-Foot Fall

A Russian woman fell to her death when she tried taking a selfie after bungee jumping in St. Petersburg, Russia.

It happened on Aug. 30, when the woman — an avid bungee jumper — plunged from a boiler house chimney in the town of Pavlovsk, according to a Telegram post from the St. Petersburg Investigative Committee.

“After completing the jump, she climbed the chimney to take a photo, where she slipped and fell from a height. The injuries she sustained were fatal,” the translated Telegram post read.

A later report, published by the Russian media outlet The Voice, identified the woman as 44-year-old Elizaveta Gushchina, who left behind a son and daughter.

Gushchina made the jump to celebrate her birthday.

The video below reportedly shows Gushchina making the successful leap that preceded her death.

Elizaveta “Liza” Gushchina, una experimentada entusiasta de los deportes extremos de 45 años y madre de dos hijos, murió trágicamente en Rusia al resbalar y caer desde una plataforma de 88 metros de altura. El fatal accidente ocurrió después de haber completado un exitoso salto… pic.twitter.com/PBmfvUJ3gX — LA NACION (@LANACION) September 2, 2025

The height of the chimney from which she jumped was 90 meters, or about 300 feet.

Gushchina was a member of the extreme sports team 23BLOCK.

“She came with her equipment to an abandoned thermal power plant and jumped herself,” team leader Mikhail Erkin said.

Mujer rusa entusiasta de los deportes extremos muere al caer desde 88 metros tras saltar en bungeehttps://t.co/n7fh7QMNey pic.twitter.com/nqq28E9C3N — Radio Sago (@RadioSago) September 2, 2025

The 23BLOCK team wrote a statement about Gushchina’s death on VKontakte, a Russian social media platform

“Yesterday, under tragic circumstances, experienced jumper and mother of two children Liza passed away,” the statement read, according to The Voice. “Elizaveta Gushchina, along with her son Nikita, is a member of our sports team. Now the entire team is mourning this loss. This is a very big tragedy for us.”

Her ex-boyfriend said Gushchina owned a sewing shop, according to the Russian news outlet 78.ru.

“She is a very good person, a wonderful girl. We were together, we were close. She is a good mother, she has a daughter, her son is already an adult,” the man told 78.ru.

