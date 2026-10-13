Raw Footage: Federal Agents Remove Evidence from Ilhan Omar's House

Federal agents were filmed carrying boxes out of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington-area house Monday, just hours after Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant for Omar’s home.

Conservative social media personality Nick Sortor posted video from the street that afternoon. It showed agents in dark jackets marked “POLICE HSI” standing by a gray van and a black Jeep, with more vehicles lined up at the curb. A person could be seen near the porch with a box.

Sortor wrote that agents were loading “boxes upon boxes” of evidence into their vehicles.

🚨 BREAKING NOW: DHS agents are loading up their cars with BOXES UPON BOXES of evidence from Ilhan Omar’s house You can only IMAGINE how much she must be seething right now 🤣 What a way to celebrate Columbus Day! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ju5gtWN2Mz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 12, 2026



A live feed of the scene was also up on YouTube.

What do you think about the federal investigation into Ilhan Omar? It's justified It's politically motivated I don't know Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's justified 96% (27 votes) It's politically motivated 0% (0 votes) I don't know 4% (1 vote)

CNN and the BBC saw the same kind of activity. CNN reported that investigators were removing boxes from the house later in the morning, after a neighbor told CNN that banging on doors woke the block around 4:30 a.m. A BBC crew saw several agents, some of them carrying boxes to a van.

The Western Journal reported the raid earlier Monday. A source told Fox News that HSI was acting on a criminal fraud investigation into Omar’s immigration paperwork, which her late father reportedly filled out when she was just a child.

Border czar Tom Homan said last month that Omar was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

🚨 Tom Homan just confirmed that a CRIMINAL investigation behind the raid on Ilhan Omar’s home. “I can confirm that a search warrant was executed this morning, signed by a judge. Department of Justice is leading the investigation along with Department of Homeland Security.” “There IS an investigation… I won’t get into the specifics of the criminal investigation.” — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 12, 2026



The Justice Department confirmed the search without naming her. “Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a spokesperson said.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.” CNN and Reuters carried the same statement.

A person familiar with the probe told Reuters it concerned alleged immigration fraud and the childhood paperwork.

Omar called the search political. “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on X, according to CNN.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026



Her communications director, Jacklyn Rogers, called it “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies,” the BBC reported. “The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong.” Congress is out of session, and it was not clear whether Omar was at the house.

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