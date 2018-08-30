MSNBC Anchors Call Pro-Life and Pro-2nd Amendment Voters ‘Selfish’

“MSNBC Live” hosts Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi accused voters who continued to support President Donald Trump of being selfish, saying it is solely based on their own pocket books or their stubborn pro-life or pro-Second Amendment positions.

The two MSNBC personalities made the argument during a segment with fierce Trump critic Tom Steyer on Thursday.

The California billionaire has been calling for Trump’s impeachment from early in his presidency and has spent millions in television ads promoting that effort.

Ruhle said to Steyer, “While we could find or do find the president’s constant lying or lawlessness or reprehensible behavior morally unacceptable, a lot of people vote pretty selfishly, and they say, ‘What’s going to give me more money in my pockets?’”

Velshi then chimed in, “Or what’s going to make abortion illegal, or what’s going to make sure that my Second Amendment rights stay the same, and clearly, that adds up to enough people that the president still has something akin to 40 percent of the electorate in polls.”

“It’s kind of fascinating to us, as I’m sure it is to you,” Velshi commented to Steyer.

The activist responded, “For about 80 percent of Americans this isn’t working at all. Things are actually worse.”

Steyer argued what while is true the economy is growing, most workers are seeing less real buying power with the money they earn due to inflation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, workers’ wage increases are in fact keeping just ahead of inflation.

The Journal also anticipated “companies, which have raised wages in recent years as unemployment fell, may have to raise them further as workers become harder to find.”

At a cabinet meeting earlier this month, Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that America’s current economic boom launched under Trump is the most important and underreported story of the year.

The unemployment rate in July was 3.9 percent, while the Gross Domestic Product grew at 4.1 percent in the second quarter.

CNBC reported that the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank is forecasting 4.3 percent growth in the current quarter.

“By far the single biggest event, political or otherwise, this year is an economic boom that most people thought would be impossible to generate. Not a rise, not a blip — a genuine economic boom,” Kudlow said.

.@larry_kudlow: "The story this year is an economic boom that virtually no one expected… President Trump, who's completely revised our policies on lower taxes and regulations and energy and trade, you've just gotta give him credit." pic.twitter.com/5qL8pSNVWs — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 17, 2018

“Confidence is everything,” the former Reagan administration economist added. “The new numbers coming in — retail sales, industrial production, low inflation, a rock-steady dollar. Trillions of dollars of capital from all over the world is coming into the United States because our economy, our investors, our workforce are crushing it right now. We are crushing it.”

“And presidential policy — low tax rates, roll back regulations, open up energy, trade reforms to help the American workforce and the employers — across the board, we’re not punishing success; we’re rewarding success,” Kudlow stated. “We’re not against businesses; we are for businesses. And we have a President who, in my words, was telling folks to take a rip at the ball, and they’re doing it.”

In Kudlow’s assessment, “We’re in the early innings.”

