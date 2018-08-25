MSNBC Panelist Tells Blatant Lie About Evidence Against Trump

An MSNBC panelist falsely claimed on Saturday that the Steele dossier “keeps getting corroborated” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and reporters.

Paul Butler, a law professor at Georgetown University, made the claim in a panel discussion despite new developments earlier this week that cast doubt on allegations in the dossier about Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Trump.

Earlier this week, Lanny Davis, a Clinton-connected attorney now representing Cohen, asserted that the dossier’s allegations about Cohen are “100 percent” false. The dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, accuses Cohen of visiting Prague in August 2016 to work as a conduit between the Trump campaign and Kremlin.

“Never, never in Prague. Did I make that clear? Never, never, ever. Ever,” Davis said in an interview on Wednesday with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

“And the reason, just to let your viewers know, what we’re talking about is that the dossier, so-called, mentions his name 14 times, one of which is a meeting with Russians in Prague. Fourteen times false,” Davis added.

Despite that major blow to the dossier, Butler asserted in a panel discussion with MSNBC host Joy Reid that the salacious document has been corroborated.

.@LAWPROFBUTLER: Those 19 Russians who were indicted — #Mueller says that they actively conspired not just in some vague way to subvert democracy but to put #DonaldTrump in the White House #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/gB8dqrNU04 — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) August 25, 2018

“The Steele dossier keeps getting corroborated by Mueller and reporters. It says that there were two go betweens the Trump campaign and Russia. The first one was Manafort, and when Manafort resigned from the campaign, Michael Cohen took it over. We know Manafort is now just chilling, waiting to get through the second trial get his pardon from Trump. So Cohen is the man, if you believe the dossier,” Butler said.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide who has been interviewed by Mueller’s prosecutors, interjected to correct Butler.

“Hold on one second,” Nunberg said. “One thing that Lanny Davis did say this week is the Steele dossier, in terms of Michael Cohen’s travel, was inaccurate. It said that he was not in Europe.”

Butler, Reid and another panelist were dismissive of Nunberg’s comments.

“Ah, I don’t know.” Butler said.

“That’s hard to say,” said Reid.

Despite Butler’s claims, none of the major allegations about Trump or members of his campaign has been corroborated.

To date, Mueller’s team of prosecutors have not commented on the dossier or brought charges based on allegations in the report.

