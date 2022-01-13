MSNBC Producer Makes Huge Mistake, Reveals Strategy to Control the Narrative in Leaked Email

Tensions have got to be running high among staffers for Rachel Maddow’s primetime MSNBC program after one of them accidentally emailed the GOP congressman they were nervous might ask to be invited on the show if they approached his office for comment on a damaging story they were hoping to produce about him.

Oopsie, daisy.

Fox News reported that Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s office received the errant email sent by a senior “Maddow” producer who was hoping that a colleague at NBC News could ask for comment on a story about efforts to prevent the freshman lawmaker from running for re-election.

According to Cawthorn’s office, the producer explained that, were Maddow to ask for comment directly, “he might ask to come on and explain” and that the show didn’t “want to take that risk.”

Oh, no, we certainly can’t have a major cable news network giving lawmakers a platform to respond to tough questions and tell their side of the story, can we?

“We are kinda interested in this AP story (below) that just dropped about Rep. Madison Cawthorn. A group of voters in NC is challenging his candidacy based on his ties to the insurrection,” the producer wrote, according to Fox.

“1. Do you or any other NBC Hill folks plan to ask him for comment on this story? 2. If not, is that something you guys could do? We don’t have a relationship with his office and between you and me are a little worried that if we did inquire he might ask to come on and explain. I know that is HIGHLY doubtful, but don’t want to take that risk.”

The producer was referring to an Associated Press story about a group of North Carolina voters who are urging state officials to bar Cawthorn from running for re-election over his participation in a pro-Trump rally ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of Electoral College votes.

So, naturally, they’re contending that he’s an insurrectionist due to the fact that the overwhelmingly peaceful rally turned into the insanity commonly known as the “Jan. 6 insurrection” by the propagandists who have used it to paint the entire MAGA movement as treasonous.

They’re pointing to the 14th Amendment, which says that no one can hold office “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Because there wasn’t enough hysterical rhetoric in this country already before rioters stormed the Capitol, destroying whatever slim chances there were for any legitimate, peaceful attempt to challenge the 2020 election.

Of course, this is exactly the kind of thing Cawthorn would be likely to point out to Maddow, who peddles fake news on a nightly basis and would be out of a job if she stopped.

Look. If a journalist is convinced that a sitting U.S. congressman is a criminal, she’d likely seize the opportunity to ask him tough questions on camera. Why is Maddow’s producer afraid of bringing on this “insurrectionist” lawmaker? Are they afraid of what he might say?

That’s certainly what Cawthorn thinks, as you can imagine. In a comment to Fox, he speculated that they didn’t want him to burst their “woke dystopian bubble.”

“Fake news MSNBC doesn’t want to ‘take the risk’ that I’ll come on their show and trigger the left with my America First message and burst their woke dystopian bubble,” he said. “The left doesn’t want debate from conservatives, they want silence. And now we have it in writing. Sad!”

If what Maddow and the establishment media tell us about Jan. 6 were true — that it was an attempt on the part of Trump allies to overthrow the government — then Cawthorn would be the one taking a risk by appearing on her program. Not Maddow.

But she and her peers couldn’t stand a schooling from a pro-Trump representative reminding them that there is simply no evidence that anyone, much less the GOP leaders who backed objections to the 2020 election, organized or participated in an insurrection.

Their narrative doesn’t bear scrutiny from the people they’re spinning the narrative against.

That should tell you everything you need to know about the establishment media — and the lies it’s determined to spew to the American people.

