Muslim Soccer Teams Complain over LGBT 'Pride Match' Tied to World Cup

Two Muslim countries are preparing to face off against each other in a major international sporting event — but are taking issue with the host city’s promotion of LGBT propaganda.

According to The New York Times, Iran and Egypt have lodged complaints with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which organizes the World Cup soccer tournament, over an LGBT Pride Month event scheduled during the Friday match between the two countries in Seattle.

“Iran and Egypt are two Muslim countries with deep cultural and religious commonalities, and the views expressed by both federations reflects the values and beliefs shared by the people of both countries,” a spokesman for the Iran national team is quoted as saying.

“Our position is that no ceremonies, or promotional activities associated with [the LGBT] movement should be present inside the stadium or as part of the match environment. This position has been communicated to FIFA through the appropriate channels.”

“We believe FIFA should take into account the views and concerns of the participating teams when considering matters related to the match environment and stadium presentation,” the Iranian spokesman said.

“FIFA has been informed of this shared position by both countries and is expected to take the necessary steps to ensure that no related ceremonies or promotional activities take place within the stadium or as part of the official match environment,” he added. “The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran takes this matter seriously and has clearly communicated its position to FIFA.”

The Seattle Football World Cup (FWC) 26 committee designated the contest between the two Muslim countries a “Pride Match” to coincide with Pride Month, and FIFA has clarified that it will permit LGBT Pride flags, banners, and jerseys inside the stadium.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, however, publicly dismissed the idea of a FIFA-approved “Pride Match,” instead shifting responsibility for the event to the Seattle organizers. “I must clarify that there will be no ‘Pride Match’ at the (FIFA) World Cup,” Infantino said.

“There will be a FIFA World Cup match in Seattle, and on the same day, events organized by external organizations will be taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with the match itself.”

Seattle reportedly planned the “Pride Match” in December, before Iran and Egypt were selected to face off against each other at Seattle’s Lumen Field stadium. Homosexual acts are illegal in Iran, where sexual activity outside of heterosexual marriages is de jure criminalized.

Penalties include fines, imprisonment, and execution. Egyptian law does not explicitly criminalize homosexual activity, but homosexual activity is de facto outlawed under public morality and public order provisions. Those who violate public morality laws face up to 17 years imprisonment, hard labor, and deportation.

In comments to The Washington Stand, Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) Fellow and Sports Policy Initiative Founder Jennifer S. Bryson said, “The controversy in Seattle is about far more than merely the views of Iran and of Egypt toward this so-called ‘Pride Match.’ FIFA should belatedly take into account the sport of soccer itself.”

She called on FIFA to “protect soccer from being exploited as a platform to promote activist causes.”

Bryson also suggested that the Muslim countries may be making a public scene to cast this year’s World Cup host nation, the U.S., in a negative light. “I question why Iran and Egypt are only raising this issue during a match in the USA when both soccer federations have been silent about professional teams — including those with players from the Middle East — coercing players to wear LGBT+ symbols on the kit,” she suggested.

“Are Iran and Egypt raising a fuss about this right now merely to try to embarrass the USA? Why have Iran and Egypt not joined the efforts started by Christians to call on FIFA to protect the sport of soccer and soccer players from exploitation by activist causes?” Bryson asked. “Seattle is showing poor hospitality by trying to hijack this soccer match for the sake of activist causes.”

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