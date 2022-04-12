This Must End - Gov't COVID Worker Beats Corgi to Death as It Chases After Owner Being Taken to Quarantine

The horrifying images making the rounds on social media of the Chinese Communist Party’s draconian lockdown in Shanghai, a once-bustling city of 25 million residents, have shocked the world.

We’ve heard the ghostly wails of the masses who’ve reached the point of desperation. Many are without food and some are without medicine. The government, hoping to achieve “zero COVID,” has managed to imprison an entire city.

Residents who test positive for the coronavirus are immediately whisked away to an isolation facility by government health workers identifiable by their white protective gear and their brutal tactics.

Last week, an unspeakable act of cruelty occurred in the Pudong district of the city. It was captured on video and immediately went viral on social media.

After a pet dog’s owner tested positive for COVID-19 and was hauled off to a quarantine facility, the corgi was seen chasing after a bus in which he thought the owner was riding. A government worker took a shovel and bludgeoned the dog to death.

In the video below, which is difficult to watch, the dog can be heard yelping. After the final blow, he was silent and motionless.

According to CNN, the corgi’s body was then put into a plastic bag and taken away.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic animal cruelty that many viewers will find disturbing.

Shanghai, China, pet’s owner was tested positive and was taken away to a quarantine place. The Corgi was out, trying to chase his owner. Soon, the Corgi was beaten to death by a gvmt worker “Big White”. #lockdown #GreatTranslationMovement #大翻译运动 pic.twitter.com/i7H4ybFsEj — NoMoreLies (@NoMoreLiesCCP) April 6, 2022

Citing an article in the state-run China News Weekly, CNN reported that the owner had “released the dog onto the streets after being unable to find anyone to care for the animal in his absence.”

There also have been horrific images and reports of government workers rounding up cats from COVID-infected apartments, stuffing them into plastic bags that are tied up and left on the street, to be killed later.

Shanghai is China’s largest hotspot for COVID. As case levels in the financial hub started to rise in March, the crackdown began.

On Sunday, more than 25,000 new infections were reported in the city, a record high, according to Reuters. Most of the cases are asymptomatic.

“As China’s largest city struggles to contain a coronavirus outbreak, outrage erupted online after images circulated of small children isolated from parents” — as it should in response to draconian measures that violate individual rights https://t.co/8c3YmQpS2v — Amesh Adalja (@AmeshAA) April 5, 2022

Do you think the tyrannical crackdown that’s occurring in Shanghai couldn’t happen in the United States? Think again.

A more accurate statement might be that it hasn’t happened yet.

Naomi Wolf, author, journalist and one-time political adviser to former President Bill Clinton, joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night to discuss the Biden administration’s silence regarding the CCP’s abuses in Shanghai.

Wolf has been an outspoken critic of the government’s encroaching tyranny, which threatens to engulf our once (relatively) free society.

She told Carlson that “2020 was the story. It launched a narrative and the narrative is you can restrain billions of people, lock them in their homes, inject them against their will, mask them against their will, destroy their economies, suppress all their human rights.

“But if the narrative said COVID, that was the plausible deniability that you weren’t actually just a flat-out fascistic tyrant. So that was just a preamble. And so now Shanghai is the next step.

Do you think what's happening in Shanghai could happen in the U.S.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“There’s nothing now, with this script in place, to prevent this kind of crackdown, lockdown from happening again in American cities.”

Wolf warned that “Washington state launched a regulation for the Board of Health that would allow this kind of quarantine without oversight if you’re ‘exposed to a blood-borne pathogen’ and you can’t get out without a court order. And New York state … is trying to do the same thing.”

“So they are preparing to do things like this here in the United States, to do them in Western Europe, because this is a global script,” she said. “And if we don’t wake up to it now, there’s not going to be an alternative.”

This is the level of control the elites aspire to. They crave power over people. Period.

Sure, nobody wants to see dogs bludgeoned to death with shovels, but the elites 100 percent want the government to have the power to compel people against their will because of COVID concerns (which will later turn into other “public health” concerns).

And having the power to compel means having the power to exert force. And having the power to exert force means having the power to hurt, harm and maim.

And if hurting, harming and maiming humans can be justified by these tyrants, then hurting, harming or maiming loyal pets won’t even get a first thought, let alone a second one.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.