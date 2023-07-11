Share
'You Must See This Movie' – 'Sound of Freedom' Celeb Supporter's List Expands to Jewel and UFC's Dana White

 By Randy DeSoto  July 11, 2023 at 4:50am
UFC president Dana White in a Saturday social media post encouraged fight fans to go see the film “Sound of Freedom” and is even paying for his own employees’ tickets.

The recording artist Jewel added her voice to the effort, urging her online followers to do the same.

The film is based on the true story of former federal agent Tim Ballard, who left his job with the Department of Homeland Security in 2013 to focus on rescuing children from sex trafficking.

The independent film, starring actor Jim Caviezel as Ballard, opened on July 4 with $14.2 million at the box office, topping “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in box-office numbers that day.

“Sound of Freedom” has taken in over $41.6 million to date and placed third in ticket sales overall this past weekend, according to ticket-sales tracking site Box Office Mojo.

“There’s a new movie out called ‘Sound of Freedom’ and it’s about human trafficking. More importantly, the trafficking of children,” White said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Do you believe there is a worldwide cover up of child trafficking?

“This is a disgusting, horrific issue that’s happening all around the world, and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” he continued.

“And what I’m going to do is I’m going to give any of my UFC employees that want to see this movie free tickets to go and see it. I would like to encourage other executives to do the same at their company,” White said.

He tweeted in all caps: “YOU MUST SEE THIS MOVIE.”

White’s video also included a clip from Mel Gibson — who directed the 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ,” which starred Caviezel as Jesus — exhorting audiences to go see the film.

“One of the most disturbing problems is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Now, the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see ‘Sound of Freedom,’” Gibson said.

The singer Jewel shared the same message with her followers on Instagram and TikTok.

“You guys, I just saw the ‘Sound of Freedom.’ You have to see it,” she said.

“Some friends of mine made this movie, and it’s been years of it being in production. It’s the most inspiring film. Did you know that there are millions of children in slavery? This is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise,” Jewel added.

“This is the true story of a man [Tim Ballard] who just doesn’t give up on a child. It is so touching you’re going to love it. Please go see it. It’s the little indie that could. It’s competing against all the giant blockbusters and it’s kicking butt,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jewel (@jewel)

Variety reported “Sound of Freedom” completed filming in 2018. It was set for release through 20th Century Fox, but then Disney purchased the studio the following year and shelved the movie.

Then earlier this year Angel Studios acquired the rights to distribute the film.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Caviezel described “Sound of Freedom” as a “good-versus-evil story.”

“This is a battle hero story, and I was very blessed that I got the opportunity, just as I was blessed to do ‘The Passion of the Christ,’” he said, “and this is the best film I’ve done since that film.”

Opening weekend audiences gave “Sound of Freedom” an “A+” CinemaScore, the only movie currently in theaters with that rating.

Conversation