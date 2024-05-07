Actress Susan Buckner, who played cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 film of the musical “Grease,” has died at the age of 72.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical ‘Grease,’” Buckner’s family said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“Rest in peace Susan,” the family said. “Your talent, spirit and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever.”

“Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family, told People.

No cause of death was released.

Susan Buckner, best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in ‘Grease,’ has passed away at 72 years old.https://t.co/Xs6qs7SlDB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

“The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, told the magazine.

“She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend,” Mansfield said.

Buckner used her experience as 1971’s Miss Washington to enter the entertainment industry and appeared on “The Dean Martin Show” as a member of the Golddiggers, an all-female group that sang and danced on the show.

RIP Susan Buckner. I was obsessed with Grease as a kid. You are the “most” 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zrKeXxSKGk — Rob (@CallMeRobbb) May 7, 2024

She also appeared on “The Mac Davis Show,” “Sonny and Cher” and “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.”

In 1998, Buckner told People that the cast of “Grease” brought a high school work ethic to the picture.

“We were so bad,” she said. “Almost everybody would come in two, three hours late. They had to bring us all in and give us a lecture.”

RIP Susan Buckner who played Patty Simcox in Grease 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/LLgdhWuU3m — ClassicActorsOfHollywood (@CAOH110291) May 7, 2024

Buckner acted well into the 1980s and then left showbiz behind to raise her family, People reported.

She moved to Florida, where she directed children’s theater at an elementary school and taught dance at a Coral Gables gym.

“Grease “was 1978’s top-grossing movie and took in $132.4 million at the box office, according to Deadline.

The film’s soundtrack had four Top 5 singles and earned an “Album of the Year” Grammy nomination.

